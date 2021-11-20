A number of cases of Avian bird flu have been detected in turkeys in Co. Monaghan.

The Department of Agriculture warned that the H5N1 flu can cause serious harm to poultry and other birds but said there had been no cases detected in humans.

Cases of the flu have been confirmed in a number of wild birds nationwide in recent weeks.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has confirmed that test results have identified evidence of Avian Influenza H5N1 in samples from a turkey flock in Co. Monaghan. As a consequence restriction zones are being set up around the area where additional movement control and surveillance measures will be put in place,” the department said.

“Members of the public are, as always, advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds and to report sick of dead wild birds to the Regional Veterinary Office or contact the Department’s disease hotline on 01 492 8026,” it said.

“Poultry flock owners should remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks, maintain strict biosecurity measures and report any disease suspicion to their nearest Department Regional Veterinary Office."



