CarTrawler suspends services of car rental company following 'increased customer complaints'

Ryanair's car hire provider, CarTrawler, has suspended the services of car rental company Green Motion for the "foreseeable future" due to a spike in customer complaints.

Independent.ie highlighted a number of horror experiences by Irish customers who have rented cars from Green Motion at UK locations in recent months.

Advertisements for the company appeared on Ryanair's website as part of its new Car Hire service and many customers booked through this.

Business Stuart Summerfield, from Co Sligo, is one customer who availed of the service.

He provided pictures of his rental car which showed no visible damage to the vehicle, but yet he was charged £1,205 (€1,371) by Green Motion for an alleged dent on the driver's door.

Photograph taken by Stuart Summerfield of the Peugeot 108

"The pictures clearly show no damage," Mr Summerfield said.

Green Motion argued pictures taken by its staff member showed damage, but in pictures provided to Independent.ie, no damage was visible.

CarTrawler confirmed today it is now suspending Green Motion's services for reservations in UK locations as it investigates complaints.

It has also removed advertisements from Ryanair's website.

The company will honour all current bookings made with Green Motion and customers who wish to re-book with another supplier can do so by visiting the ‘Manage My Booking’ section on their booking confirmation voucher.

"In response to your recent article and the increase in customer complaints involving Green Motion’s UK Franchise Network, CarTrawler has raised the issue with Green Motion and has agreed to the immediate and indefinite suspension from the CarTrawler platform, for reservations in UK locations while the customer service issues are being reviewed," the statement said.

"CarTrawler has informed Green Motion that their UK network is subject to the same disciplinary procedures as any other suppliers who do not conform to CarTrawler’s standards of best practice.

“On noticing this sudden increase in complaints from customers around their service with some of Green Motion’s UK Network, we made the decision to remove their supply from our platform to ensure that customers are only shown cars from companies that can demonstrate an appropriate level of customer service."

CarTrawler CEO, Cormac Barry, said the company will reinstate advertisements if Green Motion "demonstrate that their customer service has improved and meets our standards again".

Independent.ie was contacted by a number of disgruntled Irish customers who described bad experiences with Green Motion.

A number of people have also issued complaints to Ryanair.

A spokesperson said "We have asked our car hire provider, Car Trawler, to look into these bookings."

Vicky Smith, a young mother from Co Galway, rented a car from Green Motion in Luton in June.

She said the car was "covered in dust and filthy dirty" when she and her partner picked it up.

When they arrived at the destination, she noticed there was a scratch on the back of the car which she hadn't spotted before, and is adamant the scratch wasn't caused by her.

"I booked a car through Ryanair's website and we went to collect our car from Green Motion in Luton Hampton, Hilton hotel,” she said.

"A mystery scratch appeared and they ended up debiting our card €1167 on Tuesday 05/06/18 at 08.30 am.

"The whole experience was horrific. I have complained to Green Motion head office, Ryanair and I am waiting to hear back on the final cost of the damage. We have not been refunded anything yet and I am fighting the case. I did not cause the scratch on the car and if I had i would take responsibility."

Richard Lowden, CEO of Green Motion International said he is "clearly disappointed" that CarTrawler has suspended its services.

"We truly value our long standing partnership with CarTrawler and its associated brands and take very seriously the level of service we deliver to our mutual customers," he said.

"We are clearly disappointed that a number of our UK locations have fallen short on the expectations of CarTrawler and are committed to working with CarTrawler to ensure that each and every one of Green Motion's locations in the UK more than exceeds the expected levels of customer service."

