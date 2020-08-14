Carroll Cuisine meat plant to reopen next week as 210 employees test negative for coronavirus

Carroll’s Cuisine meat plant in Tullamore, Co Offaly, where nine people have tested positive for Covid-19 (Niall Carson/PA)

Carroll Cuisine meat plant in Tullamore, Co Offaly, will reopen next week as employees tested negative for the coronavirus.

In a statement issued today, the plant said that the HSE tested 210 employees last Sunday and that no tests came back as positives.

While the plant employs 330 people in total, the statement says that the rest of the staff are not based in Tullamore and have not attended the facility since beginning to work from home.

HSE and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has given the green light for the plant to reopen next week.

"Taking into account the approval we have received, and the rigorous prevention measures we have in place, we will begin carefully and gradually resuming operations on a phased basis over the coming week," the company said.

"We welcome proposals for a constantly recurring testing programme and we will participate fully in any such initiatives.

"Our own specific situation has not escalated further, however this also means we are doubling and redoubling our efforts to stop any spread of the virus and staying constantly vigilant."

The first case of Covid-19 was recorded in the plant after a colleague tested positive on July 31 and began self-isolated.

Carroll's then used an independent laboratory service and tested emoloyees, which resulted in nine testing positive.

"We also identified colleagues who were working alongside these colleagues and they also went into self-isolation," the company said.

It added that it has put in place rigorous measures to prevent any further cases.

"If any colleagues test positive for the virus at any later date, the full team they work with will go into quarantine. As all teams are segregated, this will allow our facility to continue operating as only the team or teams affected would need to isolate."

The company said that working hours and breaks have been staggered, additional canteen facilities have been created, extra PPE is available to staff, facilities are deep cleaned and an education campaign in several languages will be provided.

All colleagues will be tested with a thermometer and asked to check-in on an app to ensure they have no symptoms.

Online Editors