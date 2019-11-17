Carpenter leads research into son's rare illness

Alan Finglas (39) became a pioneer in setting up medical research projects into Multiple Sulfatase Deficiency (MSD) disease.

Alan and his wife Michelle felt they were "hit by a train" when their son Dylan was diagnosed at the age of two with the 'ultra rare' disease in 2014.

They were informed only one-in-a-million people get MSD, that there was no cure and MSD usually causes death by the age of 10. They also learned that research into the disease had been halted.

Although Alan dropped science in secondary school in Donaghmede to take up construction studies, he began to study what was known about MSD.

He then set up the world's first foundation to lead and fund research into the disease.

He undertook an international odyssey to encourage some of the world's leading scientific researchers to investigate MSD.

Now a number of research projects, funded by the MSD Action Foundation, are under way around the world with the aim of one day advancing to clinical trials.

In July this year, the intrepid Irish tradesman was invited to address doctors and researchers on the topic of MSD at the world renowned Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

Last Wednesday, Professor in Genetics at Trinity College, Dublin, Matthew Campbell, invited Alan to address his fourth-year students at the college.

Prof Campbell told the Sunday Independent: "Alan committed himself to understanding the processes in the research.

"It is like he has done a fast-track primary degree and PhD degree within five years. He doesn't need a university to rubber-stamp what he has learned. He is self-educated.

"Sometimes people like Alan emerge out of the woodwork who revolutionise our understanding. He certainly educated me, and our knowledge of this condition has grown exponentially in the past five years as a result of what Alan has done," said the professor.

Alan and Michelle, who live in Tyrrelstown, Dublin, were overjoyed at the birth of Dylan in 2012.

But their worries began in 2014 when the couple noticed he did not appear to be reaching the usual development milestones. They decided not to follow advice to 'wait and see' and, instead, asked leading paediatrician Prof Alf Nicholson to examine him.

They were told Dylan had MSD, a genetic condition in which children are missing essential enzymes that are needed for normal cell function.

Cells, including those in the brain, clog up and become toxic. This results in devastating effects on the body, the brain and the central nervous system. It leads to pain, severe disability and, ultimately, death.

Michelle gave up the banking job she loved to look after Dylan full-time.

Alan, who had been working as a carpenter on film sets at Ardmore Studios on television drama series Penny Dreadful and Into The Badlands, decided to learn all he could about MSD and do all he could to get research started.

"As a carpenter, I am programmed to solve problems. I evaluate a problem, understand what's involved, and devise a method of implementing the best way to solve the problem," he said.

"I was used to getting a result and I had never let a problem beat me. I promised myself I would do everything possible to fix the problem. That would be getting meaningful research done."

His hope was that a treatment could be devised to stop Dylan's condition deteriorating further and help him and other patients attain the best quality of life possible.

Dylan has the only known case of MSD in Ireland. Two other Irish children known to have MSD have died.

Alan set up the foundation and he and Michelle received huge support from friends and strangers alike to fund its work.

Alan travelled across the world to attend scientific conferences at his own expense to meet experts and recruit them to take on the challenge of MSD.

Among the experts he met were two men who originally identified the MSD gene: Professor Andrea Ballabio and Professor Kurt von Figura.

A scientific advisory board was set up to guide the research projects. More than €700,000 has been raised ﻿to fund the work.

Alan and the other volunteers who run the foundation receive no expenses or pay for their activities.

Dylan (now seven) cannot walk or talk. He is fed via a peg in his stomach, and he has lost all his gained skills due to the neurological effect of MSD. He has also lost almost all of his eyesight.

He attends the Central Remedial Clinic centre in Clontarf when he is well enough.

"Dylan's brain is under attack so he now only has a mental capacity of a four-month-old," said Alan. "But he knows the sound of my voice and when he hears it, he starts to laugh."

The work of the foundation continues. In 2017, Alan led the organisation of the world's first ever international conference on MSD when 25 doctors and scientists flew into Dublin from around the world.

In 2017, Alan received a Champion of Hope Award from Genetic Disorders UK, in conjunction with Global Genes.

Alan and Michelle now have a second child, Jack, who is 18 months old and healthy.

Prof Campbell, of TCD, said: "Within the past five years, Alan has literally become a pioneer on his son's condition.

"It was completely his initiative to not just sit back and wait for nature to take its course.

"He has revolutionised MSD and our understanding of the condition… and generations to come can benefit."

