Carlow teen hailed a ‘hero’ after he saved woman and daughter from river

A teenager is being hailed a hero by a woman whose daughter and grand-daughter got into difficulty while swimming in a river in Carlow.

Ann Langton, from Carlow town, is sending a special ‘thank you’ to her hero, Miley Doran, 17, who is also from the area.

Miley jumped into the River Barrow when he saw that her daughter and her 13-year-old granddaughter had found themselves in difficulty swimming on Sunday afternoon.

She said: “On behalf of my daughter and granddaughter (the family) would like to thank Miley Doran for saving their lives by pulling them out of the Barrow.

“He is truly our hero and we feel everyone should know about what you did. He risked his life for my family. I will be forever in his debt. His family should be so proud of him and he should be so proud of himself.

“He is a true hero to us. Thank you Miley from the bottom of my heart. May God Bless you and all belong to you.”

Ms Langton revealed that she has put the teenager forward for a National Bravery Award because of his fast thinking which saved her family members.

Speaking on local radio station KCLRfm, Ms Langton recounted vividly how events unfolded.

She said that her daughter, Ann, and her granddaughter (13) were at a park close to Carlow town with some friends.

“Being a teenager, she (granddaughter) had no danger of the water. Her friend got in first, then my granddaughter did and she got into difficulties.

“So (after about a minute) my daughter realised what was happening and she jumped in as her instincts kicked in to save her, my granddaughter. But my granddaughter held her by the throat and she was bobbing up and down and nearly lost consciousness. “

Ms Langton added: “The chap (Miley) heard her (granddaughter) screams for help and he didn’t even think of his own safety. Just got up and jumped straight in. He got my granddaughter to the river bank and then my daughter. He definitely is our hero.

“He will always be our hero. He should be rewarded. He had no second thoughts about it - all he wanted to do was save their lives. Miley went above and beyond. He has a special place in my heart.

“Miley could have gotten into difficulty too. The fact that he took his life into his own hands has to be acknowledged. I haven’t met him yet but I will make sure you will. Thank you is just not enough to him.”

Ms Langton said her relatives are “still a bit shocked” but are recovering.

She urged people to be careful around water.

“The Barrow is nowhere to be swimming. People need to be careful no matter how strong a swimmer they may think they are.

“When something happens like this you freeze. Thank God it’s a happy ending for my daughter, granddaughter and Miley.

"They are all alive and can get on with their lives”.