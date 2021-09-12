‘Carl always had a kind word and a sparkle in his eye’- Man dies after becoming ill during adventure race on Galway mountain

A man has died after he became ill during an adventure race on Maamturk Mountain in Conamara, Co Galway.

Carl Dempsey died suddenly while taking part in the Gaelforce race. He became ill on the final section of the race route at 12.21pm yesterday and passed shortly after.

He was married to the interim CEO of Inclusion Ireland, Lorraine Dempsey, and had four daughters- Rianna, Sadhbh, Freya and Hannah.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Ms Dempsey paid tribute to her husband, writing: “My heart has been left on the top of Croagh Patrick, never to come down again.

"I would like to think @carl_dempsey got to the top of the mountain and felt elated before his heart stopped during Gaelforce. Thank you to everyone who tried to keep his heart going. He is gone from us.”

The board of directors and staff of Inclusion Ireland also paid tribute to the cyclist.

Marian McNamara, chairperson of the board of Inclusion Ireland, said: “We are so sorry for the loss of Carl, devoted husband to Lorraine and wonderful Dad to their four daughters: Rianna, Sadhbh, Freya and Hannah.

"We know their community will surround the extended family and friends of Lorraine and Carl in love and support and we also know they will be afforded the privacy they need at this devastating time.”

Mr Dempsey was the vice president of solution engineering for global company Salesforce.

Chief executive of Salesforce Marc Benioff said he was “deeply shocked” to hear of the passing of his employee.

"Our beloved Carl Dempsey has left us & I am deeply shocked & saddened,” he wrote.

"For 16 years, he guided our Ohana, inspired us, & showed the way forward with his bright light. Carl always had a kind word & a sparkle in his eye. May the one who brings peace bring peace to his family and all.”

Earlier today, gardaí confirmed a man had died suddenly at around midday yesterday on Maamturk Mountain.

“A male pedal cyclist became ill and passed away,” a garda spokesperson said. “His body was removed from the scene by air transport to the Mortutary at University Hospital Galway.

“A file will be prepared for the Coroners Court.”

A statement from Gaelforce Events added that “the event marshals responded to the scene immediately. The emergency plan was activated and the emergency services, including helicopter support, were called to the scene.

“Despite all of the care given to the competitor he did not survive. The competitor’s next of kin have been notified.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the friends and family of the competitor and ask that their privacy is respected at this time.”

The adventure race in the Maamturk Mountain range includes kayaking across Killary fjord, three running or walking stages, a 35km cycle and a seven kilometre climb.