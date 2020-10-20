Cargo vessel carrying coal loses power off Waterford Harbour

The Irish Coastguard and lifeboats are assisting a cargo vessel which has lost power off the coast of Waterford.

The ship is carrying a cargo of coal and is being assisted by the Coastguard Helicopter, local lifeboats and Fethard Coastguard Unit.

It came to the attention of the coastguard earlier this afternoon that it had lost power.

The situation is described as “stable”.

Lifeboats from Dunmore East, Kilmore Quay and Rosslare as well as the Waterford based Coast Guard Helicopter and Fethard Coast Guard were tasked to provide assistance

A Waterford-based tugboat was expected to arrive shortly after 6pm.

“The Coast Guard have described the situation as stable and the vessel with Lifeboat assistance is drifting in an Easterly direction pending arrival of the Tug,” said a statement from the Coastguard.

Online Editors