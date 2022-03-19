‘Carey was so convincing – sometimes I feel like putting my head through a concrete wall and wish that I was dead’

Catriona Carey was once described by a business associate in a newspaper interview as “a shrewd woman”, “a fighter” and someone you wouldn’t like to go to battle with, “because when she sets her mind on something, she generally gets it”.

Nine years later, Carey is now facing the biggest battle of her life. Gardaí are ramping up their investigation into multiple allegations of fraud concerning her business Careysfort Asset Estates, receivers have been appointed to one of two properties she owns, her network of business contacts is washing its hands of her and she is due up in court next month over alleged driving offences.

Locals in Kilkenny knew she had a penchant for the finer things in life with her designer clothing, nice cars and expensive jewellery, but when gardaí seized her 2020 BMW outside a house in Wexford last week, she looked a far cry from the glamorous hockey player who got 72 caps for her country.

She made a name for herself as a well-respected sports star, but her legacy will now be one of debt and destruction.

When she decided in 2019 to start a business offering to help people in over their heads with the banks, she claimed to have millions at her disposal and a proven track record in clearing debts for those in financial distress. It now transpires she was in just as much trouble as the people she was pretending to protect.

Legal documents uploaded to auction site BidX1 this week reveal how receivers were appointed to a house she owns in The Grove, Kilkenny on April 3, 2014. The four-bedroom house, which is a stone’s throw from her family home, is now up for sale with a guiding price of €365,000. It will be up for public auction at the end of this month.

According to the Property Registration Authority, a fuel company called MK Fuels Ltd secured a judgment over her properties for an undisclosed amount in the High Court in 2013. The debt concerned her former company Lindor Service Station on the Cork road in Waterford, which has since been dissolved.

With Revenue and AIB among the list of creditors, the dozens of people who handed over cash deposits of between €5,000 and €60,000 for a mortgage deal that never materialised have little hope of recovering their money.

Catriona Carey received up to €500,000 in deposits from people struggling to make mortgage repayments and spent it on a new car, holidays, clothes and other personal items.

She is an accountant by trade, but in the last few years she has been acting as both a mortgage adviser and a landlord, getting at least €20,000 in rent each year.

The house now up for sale was being rented for €9,600 a year, while the Irish Independent has learned she has been letting another house in Co Carlow to a couple for €850 a month since January 2020.

The property is owned by a relative, but the rental agreement is in her name.

She provided a written lease to the tenants, which is more than she gave to the many people who paid her thousands of euro to help them stay in their homes as part of her “friendly vulture fund” mortgage scheme.

At least 30 people have contacted gardaí to make complaints, but there are others who have yet to come forward.

A number of people from across the country were referring clients to the Kilkenny woman, including accountants, legal professionals and people with their own history of financial troubles.

Some have moved to distance themselves from her, while others are continuing to help her as she deals with the fallout from the RTÉ Investigates documentary.

A senior source said the investigation into the business dealings of Careysfort Asset Estates is likely to extend beyond Catriona Carey. While the investigation continues, those affected are still fighting to keep their homes.

Carey claimed she could help those in negative equity by buying their debt from their lenders at a discount and offering them a new loan from Careysfort, enabling them to stay in their homes.

She wanted a deposit upfront, asking clients for between 10pc and 30pc of the proposed new loan.

However, many of the deals never materialised and clients have not had their deposits returned.

The saga has taken a significant toll on the health and wellbeing of those involved. The Irish Independent spoke to a man in his 70s who is currently battling prostate cancer.

He was introduced to Catriona Carey by a third party after he told them how his ex-wife had fallen behind on the mortgage repayments for her two-bed apartment.

“I was told about this great deal where they would buy the debt and give a new loan,” he said.

“My ex-wife and I are still on very good terms and we thought it might be a good way to get our son on the property ladder.

“We just needed to get €30,000 for a deposit, which my son borrowed from the credit union.

“This woman (Catriona Carey) was so convincing. I don’t believe how stupid I was.

“Every time I rang her or texted her she answered, ‘Hello, how are you, love? We’re finishing up that contract. You will get it in a couple of days.’ She was so convincing. She seemed so nice.”

One day, when he was on holiday in the Ring of Kerry, he received a call from Andrew Hickey, a firefighter from Co Carlow who paid Catriona Carey a deposit of €15,000.

“When he told me what was happening, I felt sick. I nearly had a heart attack. Everything he told me about what happened to him was exactly the same as my situation,” he said.

“I finished my mortgage four months ago. I’m just absolutely sick that my son is now in this heartbreaking situation. We are trying to help him by giving him €800 a month for the loan.

“Sometimes I feel like putting my head through a concrete wall and wish I was dead after what has happened.”

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, made a complaint to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), which is leading the investigation into Carey.

It has conducted interviews with a number of people who claim they were defrauded, has taken documentation from her family home in Kilkenny, and last week seized a BMW she bought for €55,000 with money from the Careysfort account.

Our photos exclusively revealed how Carey had been staying in a house near Courtown in Co Wexford.

When approached for comment, a woman at the house told the reporter to leave the property.

Carey did not come to the door and was later seen leaving the house in a different vehicle with suitcases.

The move to take her car and documentation is seen as an escalation in the investigation, but she has not yet been brought in for questioning.

While some have been surprised by the allegations, others believed it was only a matter of time.

In an interview with the Sunday Independent, former Dragons’ Den star Sarah Newman revealed how she made a statement to gardaí about Catriona Carey 10 years ago – over concerns she had about the collapse of a company she ran with her then partner, Kilkenny hurling legend DJ Carey.

Garda sent a file to the DPP, which directed that there be no prosecution.

DJ Carey also made a complaint about his sister in 2011, after the funds of up to €1m could not be accounted for in the firm, where Catriona was a director.

Still, Ms Newman found herself “completely floored” by the recent accusations.

“The fact that this all backfired on them must have had an absolutely devastating effect on their mental health, wellbeing and belief in humanity, when they believed in the goodness of another human being who said she could help them out of trouble.

“And so, for all of those emotional dealings, the things they had to cope with, which must have exacerbated their stress and trauma, I was genuinely heartbroken for them.”

Catriona Carey set her mind on taking thousands of euro from cash-strapped people and got it, but there was nothing “shrewd” about it.