Caretaker endured three nights on a hospital trolley with broken foot after fall

The caretaker, from Dublin city, was one of a series of people who said they had endured substantial waits on trolleys.

Mr Bradley (58) injured himself after falling awkwardly on the pavement. He was admitted to the Mater Hospital, in Dublin, three weeks ago and yesterday he was still waiting to be transferred for rehabilitation, he said.

"I was on a trolley for three nights when I was first admitted," Mr Bradley said. "And then I waited for more than a week for surgery.

"Where I am, it's mostly a day ward and I've seen people coming and going. "It's a pity but there's not enough nurses. The Government needs to make sure there's more staff, as the staff that are here, are doing a great job, but there's just not enough of them.

"The Government needs to take the pressure off the staff." Maura Healy (58) said her husband James (63), who has MS, had arrived at the Mater Hospital at 1pm on Sunday and was still on a trolley yesterday afternoon.

"The ambulance was very quick, they were brilliant.

"The paramedics stayed with us for an hour in A&E.

"But James has been on a trolley overnight and he's now on a trolley in a little room in A&E," she said. "The staff are great but they're overworked and there's not enough of them.

"James had an MS attack, he couldn't walk, so we had to call the ambulance but he's very tired today because he's been awake all night. "He was in a corridor on the trolley, so there was bright light and a lot of noise all the time, so it's hard to sleep."

Ms Healy, from Cabra, Dublin, added: "But the nurses are great and they kept his spirits up." Stephanie Ward (31), from Mulhuddart, Dublin, was visiting her dad Stephen Carroll (52) at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown. "We phoned an ambulance on Sunday at 12.45pm and by 3pm we were still waiting for it to arrive.

"By this stage, dad was in excruciating pain complaining his stomach would explode. "I came in from my house where there was still quite a bit of snow but the main roads were clear. "I put dad into the car and took him in. But A&E was out of the door. Around 150 people were waiting on chairs.

"Dad was left on a chair for the night and moved to a room on Monday morning. "Elderly women and men were left on chairs, hooked to drips - it's a disgrace. "The hospital is overcrowded. I saw firemen bringing people in on trolleys and I could see the Red Cross ambulance outside.

"Dad has pancreatitis. He's got a bed now but it was upsetting he had to spend the night on a chair. "I was in shock at the amount of elderly people on chairs."

