‘Careful steps’ could lead to earlier reopening of society

Outdoor hospitality could return early due to low Covid transmission rates in the open-air once infection rates and hospitalisations remain manageable, according to a leading member of Nphet.

Professor Mary Horgan, infectious diseases consultant at Cork University Hospital (CUH), said her message as we head towards the summer months is: “Enjoy the outdoors. Be aware, be cautious, but don’t be fearful.”

Data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre last Monday showed that only 0.1pc of Covid-19 cases came from outdoor transmission.

In relation to this data, Prof Horgan, who was appointed to Nphet in January, said it was “probably an underestimate” of outdoor transmission, but agreed that transmission rates outdoors were extremely low.

This research does not take into consideration that some people from different households travel to outdoor gatherings together, which is inadvisable, she pointed out.

“The data needs to be put in context. Absolutely, outdoors is so much safer than indoors. It’s about being sensible when you are outdoors.

“Moving away from crowded situations, and limiting your number of contacts when you are outside. There is no risk-free environment. But there is a major risk reduction in the outdoors.”

Prof Horgan, who has worked on the front line in Covid wards at CUH since March of last year, said people should try and apply the “three Cs” while spending optimal time outdoors in the coming months.

“This is: going to non-Crowded areas, not having too many Contacts outside and using your Common sense. Most of us are already using our common sense. If there are too many people, you step away.”

Prof Horgan, who is the first female president of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland (RCPI), said that if we continue to take “careful steps”, which will begin with the opening up of some outdoor sport at the end of the month, this could facilitate the earlier proposed opening of parts of society.

This would include outdoor dining, as long as Covid infection rates and hospitalisations remain manageable.

“Taking this in steps in the best approach. This could lead to more opportunity to open up more outdoor activity, including outdoor dining, sooner.

“Ireland is a relatively low-density population. People know the right thing to do when they are out. The message is to avoid crowds and too many people. We all know the drill by now. We should all go and live and love the outdoors. But avoid crowds and too many contacts.”

One thing we can rely on with Irish weather, she added, is that there are “never extremes” with hot and cold. She advised people to: “Put canopies in outdoor areas and wrap up well. I expect we’ll see lots of outdoor heaters being sold.”

She added that there was a lot of positive scientific news emerging that will bolster the reopening of outdoor society. This includes research that now shows there is very little transmission of Covid through contaminated surfaces and objects.

Primarily, the virus is spread through respiratory droplets from infected persons, which have much more spreading potential indoors.

While some countries have made the wearing of face masks obligatory outdoors, she said there was no reason for this in Ireland at present, because we are not a high-density population.

“I’m just back from a walk and I didn’t wear a mask. But I had it in my pocket and if I was walking through a group of people, I would pop it on. Again, it is about using common sense.”

Asked about the mandatory hotel quarantine system, Prof Horgan said it was not surprising there have been some “teething problems”.

Since it got under way just three weeks ago, six people in total have absconded from their accommodation.

Five of the six have returned voluntarily, with four of these being tracked down by gardaí, while the sixth has not been found and is believed to have travelled over the Border.

In addition, two women in their 30s were arrested and charged after refusing to enter mandatory hotel quarantine upon their arrival into Dublin Airport on Friday of last week.

“Like most things, there are teething problems. The aim of hotel quarantine is to avoid infected people and new variants coming in.

“First and foremost, the message needs to be spelled out: there should be no non-essential travel.

“For people coming in from certain countries, quarantine is required, and it may need to be expanded. Hotel quarantine is an important measure to stop the spread and new variants. We do not want to undo all the hard work we have been doing.

“It all comes back to one thing: there should be no non-essential travel. We will know if hotel quarantine is working soon, if new variants remain low.”

Asked about proposals for a digital green pass system, which would allow those vaccinated first to travel more freely domestically around the county, Prof Horgan said she agreed there should be “a bonus” for those vaccinated.

At the moment, and for the next couple of months, those vaccinated primarily consist of older people and frontline workers.

“In the US, they allow people to do more when they are vaccinated. There needs to be a bonus. There should be a bonus and incentive for staying safe,” she said.

She said the opening up of society for those vaccinated should also happen in “steps” and added that it was only right that the elderly, who have had their lives curtailed the most, should reap the benefits of being vaccinated first.

“I hope we will see more travel cross-country, that would be ideal. This has been particularly tough on our elderly.

“As frontline workers, we have been vaccinated and we feel privileged to have a job. But I am conscious of all the people who have yet to be vaccinated,” she said.

“The more people we get vaccinated, the more society will open up. Taking small steps forward is wise.”