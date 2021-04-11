| -1.3°C Dublin

‘Careful steps’ could lead to earlier reopening of society

Outdoor dining could resume sooner than planned, according to Nphet member Professor Mary Horgan

Prof Mary Horgan. Photo: Daragh McSweeney/Provision Expand
Ali Bracken

Outdoor hospitality could return early due to low Covid transmission rates in the open-air once infection rates and hospitalisations remain manageable, according to a leading member of Nphet. 

Professor Mary Horgan, infectious diseases consultant at Cork University Hospital (CUH), said her message as we head towards the summer months is: “Enjoy the outdoors. Be aware, be cautious, but don’t be fearful.”

