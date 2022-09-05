| 11.1°C Dublin

Care worker still employed for nearly a year after attempted murder charge

Oversight only discovered after work no-show

Francis Christopher Osemwegie worked with vulnerable children despite being charged with attempted murder Expand

Lisa Smyth

A care worker accused of attempting to murder a pregnant woman worked in services for vulnerable children for almost a year before health bosses realised, it can be revealed.

Francis Christopher Osemwegie was employed through an agency by the Belfast Trust in January 2021 — four months after he was charged with attempted murder.

