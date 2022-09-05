Care worker still employed for nearly a year after attempted murder charge

A care worker accused of attempting to murder a pregnant woman worked in services for vulnerable children for almost a year before health bosses realised, it can be revealed.

Francis Christopher Osemwegie was employed through an agency by the Belfast Trust in January 2021 — four months after he was charged with attempted murder.

The trust only discovered the alarming oversight when Osemwegie failed to turn up to work in November 2021 and it emerged he had been in court that day, where he was convicted of two counts of unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm.

It followed a brutal attack — witnessed by children — on his ex-partner, in which she sustained a fractured skull and bleed on her brain.

The case has raised serious questions over the processes currently in place to ensure suspected violent criminals are not allowed to work within the NHS.

It comes as the Belfast Trust remains at the centre of the UK’s largest ever criminal safeguarding investigation into allegations of neglect and abuse of Muckamore Abbey Hospital residents.

Details of the case have come to light after Osemwegie, who was sentenced to six years and six months, was struck off by the Northern Ireland Social Care Council (NISCC).

A fitness to practise panel was provided with police statements from Osemwegie’s two victims, one of whom was his ex-partner.

She told detectives: “Myself and the children were standing on the other side of the road from the house, the children were just playing. I was holding my youngest daughter.

“I heard [Osemwegie] speak, he called my name and then suddenly he hit me on the head, I don’t even know what he hit me with.

“I don’t remember anything else until I woke up in hospital days later…the injuries I sustained were significant, I have had a burst blood vessel in my brain, my skull was cracked in the middle and behind my right ear.

“I required emergency surgery and had to stay in the intensive care unit.”

She continued: “This incident has changed me deeply, I get nervous going to the shop on my own, it takes me longer to remember things.

“I have to think carefully when I speak to make sure I am saying the right thing…I don’t that I will ever fully recover from this awful incident.”

Osemwegie’s second victim told police: “I was screaming. I think this brought [Osemwegie’s] attention to me.

“I was standing in the middle of the road and then he looked at me, he came towards me and swung the handrail…he struck me extremely hard on the right arm.

“He hit me twice and it was then that I realised he wasn’t going to stop so I ran away…there has been a huge impact emotionally and mentally for me following this incident.

“I am currently living in fear, I am finding it difficult to sleep and I don’t know how to process the feelings I have as a result.”

While Osemwegie has now been removed from the NISCC register, there are mounting questions over how he was allowed to work in fostering and disabled children’s services while facing a charge of attempted murder.

The charge was subsequently withdrawn but Osemwegie was still found guilty of a number of other serious crimes at Belfast Crown Court in November last year.

According to the regulator, Osemwegie first registered as an adult residential day worker on June 24, 2016.

He started work with Archer Resourcing, a healthcare recruitment agency based in Ipswich, in January 2021 and was assigned to a role in the Belfast Trust.

The NISCC fitness to practise findings said: “The trust confirmed that the registrant was assigned to fostering services between January 2021 and May 2021, and thereafter with the children with disabilities service from June 30, 2021, until November 28, 2021.”

NISCC received a referral from the Belfast Trust on December 10, 2021, which said they had become aware he had been arrested in August 2020 and “charged with attempted murder of a pregnant woman and GBH of another, and three other charges relating to events on August 6, 2020”.

The trust said, “without knowledge of the above”, the trust employed 48-year-old Osemwegie through an employment agency.

The NISCC report said when Osemwegie did not turn up for work as expected on November 29, 2021, enquiries by the trust to the police and NISCC revealed he had been convicted in relation to the bloody assault.

“I believe that the registrant is currently remanded in custody, awaiting sentence and cannot be contacted,” the trust referral said.

A Belfast Trust spokesman said: “Agency workers are employed directly by recruitment agencies and therefore it is the responsibility of those agencies to ensure an individual’s fitness to practise before placing them with a health and social care trust.

“On November 30, 2021, Belfast Trust staff raised concerns about an agency employee and immediately began an investigation into the validity and accuracy of pre-employment checks which recruitment agencies must complete before their staff can work with us.”

As a result of the probe, the trust alerted a number of agencies, including the PSNI, Department of Health and NISCC, while all social care managers were immediately instructed to have direct sight of all recruitment agency Access NI certificates to verify their accuracy and authenticity.

The spokesman continued: “This included all existing agency staff working in social care. This additional safeguarding measure has been in place since December 2021 and provides another layer of assurance to the trust.”

The trust also conducted a risk assessment to determine what contact Osemwegie had with children and families and, at that time, “did not identify any concerns” so did not inform service users.

“However, we realise that this was not best practise and we apologise sincerely for this,” continued the spokesman.

“Our staff have since spoken to those carers, made contact with families and have agreed supports around the service users who had contact with this individual to make them aware of the circumstances and offer them the opportunity to discuss any concerns they may have.

“We have also offered a single point of contact should they need support or guidance in future.

“The safety and security of all of our patients, service users and staff is paramount, and Belfast Trust will continue to examine closely all Access NI Enhanced Disclosure checks for agency workers applying to work in social care.”

The PSNI and Archer Resourcing did not respond to a request for comment, while it was not possible to contact NISCC.