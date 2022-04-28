Care worker dismissed for failing to disclose three-month prison sentence for slapping son at school meeting

A CARE assistant was dismissed for gross misconduct for failing to disclose that he received a suspended prison term for slapping his son at a school meeting with the school principal.

The care assistant, who worked for a disabilities service, sued for unfair dismissal. His claim has been dismissed by Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) adjudicator Gaye Cunningham.

Ms Cunningham concluded that it was not an unfair dismissal in October 2020, adding: “I do not find the complaint to be well founded.”

The care assistant – who commenced work for the disabilities service in 2016 – was born in Nigeria and moved to Ireland 17 years ago.

Concerning the 2018 school incident, the man said that he called to his son’s school and during the meeting, when his son allegedly misbehaved, he slapped the boy.

As teachers are “designated persons”, they were obliged to report the matter to Tusla, the Child and Family Agency (CFA).

The matter was subsequently referred to the gardaí and the father received a three-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

At the WRC, the father explained that corporal punishment is widely used in his country and he was not aware of it being banned in Ireland.

The father explained that he was taught that it was his job as a parent to discipline his child.

The man’s employer learned of the conviction when renewing the Garda vetting for him in 2019. He then faced disciplinary procedures resulting in his dismissal for his failure to disclose the conviction, as well as for the conviction itself.

Trade union Siptu submitted on the man’s behalf that the dismissal was unfair as he had a flawless record as an employee which was not taken into account. It stated that while corporal punishment is not justified, cultural differences are a factor.

Siptu stated that this kind of physical punishment has no place in society. However, it added that corporal punishment by parents was legal in Ireland until 2015.

The trade union pointed out that as a recent immigrant, the father of six was not aware that corporal punishment was made illegal in Ireland a few years ago.

Siptu stated that the man was a dedicated and conscientious employee and had obtained numerous qualifications as a care assistant.

However, in her findings, Ms Cunningham stated that the employer had emphasised that the nature of its business is protecting the most vulnerable children and adults. It added that these people, in many instances, may not be in a position to speak for themselves.

Ms Cunningham stated that the employer's zero tolerance for violence of any kind, in or outside of the workplace, is understandable.

Having heard the defence of cultural differences, the employer was more convinced that it would be reckless on their part to retain the man in employment.

Ms Cunningham found that the man was dismissed following a procedure which gave him a fair hearing, right of representation and right of appeal.

As part of its case, the employer stated that the man was employed on a series of fixed-term contracts from November 23, 2016, February 19, 2018, and September 18, 2019.

The employer stated that in each contract it was made clear that the offer was subject to satisfactory medical examination, references and Garda clearance.



The employer stated that as a result of a Garda vetting of the man, he was removed from his duties with pay. A disciplinary meeting was held on March 20, 2020.

Following the disciplinary hearing, the man was advised that due to the failure to disclose the conviction, and the conviction itself, his conduct had resulted in a breach of trust. The decision had been made to summarily dismiss him.