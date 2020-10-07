Care home visits are suspended following outbreaks

Visits to long-term care facilities, including nursing homes, will be suspended for three weeks from today as new nationwide restrictions are imposed.

The only visits allowed will be for critical and compassionate circumstances.

It comes as the managers of a nursing home in Laois confirmed 31 residents and staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

A statement from Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise, said 21 cases related to residents and 10 to members of staff.

A spokeswoman said: "Since we had confirmed cases towards the end of last week, all family members were contacted and have been updated on a continuous basis."

A family liaison officer was appointed on Monday evening and is engaging with relatives of residents at the home.

"All families have been contacted directly by telephone between last night and this morning and have been given status updates on the health, welfare and care of their relative."

She said that in line with public health protocols and guidelines, residents who had tested positive for the virus were isolating in their rooms.

" We cannot comment on the status of these cases as they are personal health-related matters.

"Our director of nursing is leading the care team at the nursing home and is working closely with public health to ensure appropriate measures are put in place to contain the virus.

"We would like to thank all our staff for their dedication, selfless efforts, and tireless work," the spokeswoman said.

"We would also like to acknowledge the tremendous support given by our lead inspector at Hiqa.

"The nursing home remains fully operational but is closed to visitor and non-essential visitors in line with Level 3 government restrictions."

It comes after Dr Tony Holohan, in a letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly on Sunday, highlighted 31 open outbreaks of the virus in nursing homes, including several in the past week.

