Carbon tax increases will not be blown off course says Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath

A progressive Budget has been promised by Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath — but carbon tax increases will not be blown off course.

Mr McGrath promised a package to soften the burden of rising energy costs for the less well off in the Budget 2022 speeches on Tuesday.

And he promised the increases on home heating oil and solid fuel would not kick in until well into next year.

But vehicle fuels are certain to rise from midnight on Tuesday, assuming passage Dáil votes, that will raise the cost of a fill of petrol by €1.30 and diesel by €1.50. The increase will be €7.50 per metric tonne.

“We are very conscious of the impact of rising energy prices,” Mr McGrath said on The Week in Politics on RTE television.

International increases in gas prices has fed through to electricity prices, in particular, and increases at the forecourt as well, he said.

“So we will do all we can to take account of that and to support people.”

But the increases in the carbon tax “will proceed,” Mr McGrath insisted, scuppering those who had called for a postponement because of the current price squeeze.

“They don't happen immediately on Budget Day. In relation to home heating oil, for example, and solid fuel changes there are no changes there until May of next year.”

He admitted that the country was faced with a new set of challenges now, “which we hope will be temporary.”

But he pledged: “We will have, I believe, a very comprehensive package to support people to get through what we hope will be a temporary period of escalating prices.”

But Mr McGrath said that improvements in the projected deficit for this year, from minus €13 billion to minus €7 billion in the White Paper published on Friday, would not alter the Budget arithmetic.

While “quite dramatic” as an economic rebound, a lot of uncertainty remained in the outlook.

“The easiest thing for Minister Donohoe and me to do would be to say we're now going to go on to splurge — and we're going to spend that improved deficit outturn,” he said.

But it's still a huge imbalance of spending over income, “and if we can reduce the deficit faster and add less money to the national debt, that’s not a bad thing.”

He added: “We have to think of our children and we have to think of our future generations.

“But we are really satisfied that the overall package of €4.7 billion on Budget day will allow us to make really significant progress in housing and healthcare, in the areas of childcare, in tackling climate action, and in addressing the very real cost of living pressures that people are facing at this time.”

