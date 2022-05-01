The carbon tax increase on home heating fuels takes effect from today.

It means the price of gas in every home is likely to rise by about €1.40 a month while home heating oil will increase by €1.50.

A motion to stop this increase was defeated in the Dáil on Wednesday.

The Government said it has introduced measures to offset this increase, including the €200 electricity bill credit, a VAT cut to gas and electricity and the scrapping of the public service obligation levy of €58.

It comes as Environment Minister Eamon Ryan intends to push ahead with plans to ban the sale of commercial smoky fuels — including smoky coal, turf and wet wood.

While his officials are still working on the regulations, the plan remains that small rural communities of under 500 people will be exempt from any ban on selling and gifting of turf to neighbours and friends under measures due to come into effect on September 1.

This is despite Taoiseach Micheál Martin last week telling the Dáil there would be “no ban on the use of turf in rural Ireland and there will be no ban for the remainder of the year”.