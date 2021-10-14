Carbon budget is due within days as pressure to reduce emissions grows

The country’s first carbon budget will be presented by the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) within days.

Cabinet signed off on regulations on Tuesday that clear the way for the CCAC to finalise the document.

It is understood the CCAC is keen to present it straight away so that work can begin on tackling greenhouse gas emissions without further delay.

The carbon budget will set out the limits on emissions that the country as a whole must not breach over the 2021-2025 and 2025-2030 periods.

Sectoral limits for each Government department and area of responsibility, such as agriculture, transport and energy, will then be decided.

The limits applied over the two budget periods must collectively steer the country to a 51pc reduction in emissions by the end of 2030.

That requires an average annual reduction of 7pc, but lower reductions may apply in the next few years if action can be sufficiently ramped up in the later years of the decade to make up the shortfall.

Carbon budgets are a new legal mechanism for directing measures to control emissions and are a key feature of the Climate Act, which was passed during the summer.

The act empowers the CCAC to propose a budget to the Climate Action Minister, who will then set the sectoral limits. All of the limits must be agreed by Government.

The regulations signed on Tuesday provide formal confirmation of the kind of greenhouse gases to be included in the budget and how they are to be counted.

Regulations and guidelines, from the EU and UN Framework Convention on Climate Change governing carbon accounting, are to guide the process.

It is understood the CCAC has already been working to prepare the budget on that basis so the regulations formally sanction their approach.

The Government also moved on Tuesday to formalise the appointment of four new members to the council who have been attending proceedings in an observer capacity, ensuring all seats are officially filled.

The moves effectively tidy up administrative and regulatory loose ends to allow the council present its budget.

Once it is received, Climate Minister Eamon Ryan must propose sectoral limits, which are expected to be a cause of considerable debate.

Agriculture is likely to be subject to less rigorous emission reduction demands than other sectors, particularly in the first five-year period.

A submission to Government by the dairy industry in recent days claimed tens of thousands of jobs and billions in revenue would be lost if the sector was required to halve its emissions.

In response, a spokesperson for Mr Ryan’s department said: “When the carbon budgets are approved by the Oireachtas, the Government will publish final sectoral emissions ceilings within those budgets.

“All sectors of the economy will have sectoral emissions ceilings. However, it is not expected that all sectoral ceilings will necessarily be 51pc for 2030, as some sectors will be able to adapt lower-carbon alternatives more quickly than others.”

Agreeing the budget and sectoral responsibilities could take some months.