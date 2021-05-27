Car wreckage found submerged at Cork pier ‘there for a long time’

A car has been discovered submerged in the water off the coast of Cork.

The car wreckage was found near Hugh Coveney Pier in Crosshaven by two civilian divers late on Wednesday. The divers spotted the car wreckage and and reported it to an Garda Síochána.

The Garda Water Unit attended the scene this morning and are working with divers to identify the vehicle, and the scene is currently preserved by Gardai.

A Garda Spokesperson said the car was “there a long time” and gardaí are currently “trying to identify where it came from and how long it has been there”.

The spokesperson said: “The car was discovered by divers yesterday evening, Wednesday 26th May 2021 and Gardaí were notified. The scene is currently preserved and the Garda Water Unit are conducting a search operation today.

“Gardaí are continuing their enquiries to establish the identity of this vehicle.”