Car rentals in Dublin up to 50pc dearer than many other cities in Europe as supply issues hit hard

:: Small car hires now costing at least €2,000 for two weeks in July

The survey comes after an Irish American tourist spoke of his shock at being quoted €10,000 to rent a car in Ireland for three weeks this summer. Photo: Stock image/Depositphotos Expand

Ciara O'Loughlin

Car rentals in Dublin are up to 50pc dearer than in other European cities, as customers will have to fork out over €2,000 to rent a small car for two weeks, a survey by the Irish Independent reveals.

It comes after an Irish American tourist spoke of his shock at being quoted €10,000 to rent a car in Ireland for three weeks this summer.

