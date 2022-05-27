Car rentals in Dublin up to 50pc dearer than many other cities in Europe as supply issues hit hard

Car rentals in Dublin are up to 50pc dearer than in other European cities, as customers will have to fork out over €2,000 to rent a small car for two weeks, a survey by the Irish Independent reveals.

It comes after an Irish American tourist spoke of his shock at being quoted €10,000 to rent a car in Ireland for three weeks this summer.

The Irish Independent found that to rent a Volkwagen Polo from Hertz in Dublin from July 11 for two weeks costs €2,303 when pre-paid online, or €2,531.85 at the location.

The only car that is cheaper to rent from the company is the four-seat Volkswagen Up, which is €2,164 when paid for online or €2,377.87 when rented at the airport.

To rent a Ford Focus for the same two weeks is €2,704.10 online or €2,971.69 at the location.

Europcar is more expensive again, with a Volkswagen Polo costing €2,811.89 online or €3,124.45 for the same two weeks in July with pickup from Dublin Airport.

This compares to the company charging €1,406.02 online or €1,611.84 at collection for a Volkswagen Polo in Madrid Airport, meaning in Dublin it is 49pc more expensive to rent the same car from Europcar.

In Lisbon Airport, the company is charging €1,678 to rent a Renault Clio and €2,602.55 for a Peugeot 308.

At Rome Airport, customers can rent a four-person Fiat 500 from Europcar for the same two weeks in July for €1,249.06 online or €1,380.58 at collection point.

Out of Dublin, Madrid, Lisbon, Rome, Paris, Berlin and Athens, Dublin has the highest car rental prices with it being at least three times cheaper to rent the same car in Berlin as it is in Dublin.

To rent a Volkwagen Polo from Avis at Berlin Airport from July 11-25 it costs €748.27 when pre-paid online or €821.93 at collection. This compares to Europcar’s Dublin Airport price at €2,811.89 or €2,303 with Hertz.

In Athens Airport for the same dates, Avis is charging motorists €1,205.83 for a Hyundai i10 and €1,336.55 for a Renault Clio.

Enterprise Car Hire in Dublin Airport had no availability for car rentals from July 11-25.

Sixt Car Rentals also had a number of cars sold out, including the Volkwagen Up, Ford Fiesta and Ford Focus.

It still had Volkwagen Polos available to hire for €2,217.74 pre-paid or €2,464.15 at the location, similar prices to its competitors.

Paul Redmond, chief executive of the Car Rental Council of Ireland, said tourists should book cars early to secure the best rates, and that the low supply of car rentals is affecting many European tourist destinations after the pandemic.

“Rental companies were forced to sell off their stock of vehicles during the pandemic,” he said.

“Going into 2022, stock levels were about 50pc of what they would have been in pre-pandemic years.

“In rebuilding stock levels car rental companies face a lack of supply of new cars from manufacturers in the wake of the pandemic.

“Global car production slowed substantially during the pandemic and there is now a huge backlog of orders for new vehicles.”

Mr Redmond added that his problem is compounded by component supply issues for the production of new cars.

“High demand and supply shortages have resulted in more expensive and fewer new cars available to the Irish market,” he said.

“While current forecasts for overseas visitor numbers suggest that overall car rental demands can be met, the factors outlined are likely to result in some shortage of rental cars in peak demand periods.

“Under-resourced car rental companies will have to rebuild their capital base and it will take time for car rental companies to build car stocks back up to pre-pandemic levels.”

Hertz, Europcar, Sixt and Avis were contacted by the Irish Independent for comment.