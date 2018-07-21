A car rental company on the receiving end of hundreds of complaints says it is retraining staff on how to assess vehicle damage and deal with customers.

Car rental company does U-turn on customer deposits and suspends services of engineering firm

Green Motion International has been embroiled in controversy in recent months after customers complained of deposits being withheld for "ghost damage".

Independent.ie highlighted a number of these incidents - including a businessman who had £1,205 (€1,371) withheld for an alleged dent in the driver's door of the Peugeot 108.

Pictures taken by Sligo man Stuart Summerfield showed no visible damage to the car.

A Green Motion spokesperson said the company has "decided to refund Mr Summerfield the full cost of his excess as a gesture of good will" following an investigation.

Photograph taken by Stuart Summerfield of the Peugeot 108

A number of other customers have also received their deposits back.

Karen Henderson was charged £530 for damage she claimed she didn't cause but this amount has since been refunded.

Ms Henderson rented a vehicle from the company's Luton Airport branch and issued a complaint on May 21.

The alleged damage caused to the car rented by Karen Henderson

The company authorised a full refund to her on July 5.

Last month, Ryanair's car hire provider, CarTrawler, suspended the services of Green Motion for the "foreseeable future" due to a spike in customer complaints.

The company insists it is now taking "urgent action" to address concerns raised over damage charges at UK branches.

A spokesperson said it has suspended the services of the inspection firm which provided engineering reports for the Luton and Birimingham branches.

Engineering reports provided by Gray & Company did not include any description of the damage caused to vehicles.

In Mr Summerfield's case, the engineer’s report said the cost of repairs would be £1,126 (€1,281) for the mystery dent.

In the general remarks section of the report, the engineer said: "The vehicle is used for the purposes of spot hire. Impact damage however renders the vehicle unfit for this particular use.

"I believe that the facts that which I have stated in this report are true and that the opinions I have expressed are correct."

Despite the engineer stating the alleged damage would render the vehicle unfit for rent, Green Motion continued to hire out the car.

"The Green Motion UK management team has instructed all of its branches that no third party inspection organisations can be used unless vetted and authorised by Green Motion UK and Green Motion International.," the statement reads.

"As such the services of Gray & Company have been suspended. As part of the improvements being made to the UK operations, a new pricing matrix is being implemented that will eliminate the need for third party damage assessment in the majority of cases."

Several customers have taken to Facebook and forums on TripAdvisor to complain about deposits being retained by the company in recent months.

The most common complaints centre on customers being "overcharged for small blemishes that already existed" and existing damage not being noted on the rental agreement.

Green Motion says it is now working to improve customer experiences by introducing the following:

Extending the time period for customers to inform us of pre-existing damage after picking up a vehicle at night or poor weather, to reduce the risk of anything being overlooked;

Extending our vehicle collection periods by up to 4 hours after the booked time to give customers more flexibility;

Re-training owners, managers and staff across all of Green Motion UK’s branches on customer service, including assessing damage and dealing with customer concerns;

Increasing the size and capabilities of our UK Master Franchisee’s customer service department to deal with queries or concerns more effectively, ensuring customers can easily make contact by phone and email;

Improving our customer communication, including advice on our websites and social channels to help them look for and spot pre-existing damage ensuring that the recorded condition of the vehicle is an accurate representation before signing their

Online Editors