Car mogul John DeLorean’s ‘son’ invents new version of iconic car famously built in Belfast

A man claiming to be the son of the disgraced car mogul John DeLorean said he has had interest from all over the world after inventing a new version of the iconic car that was famously built in Belfast.

In a plot twist almost as strange as anything seen in the Back to the Future films, Ty DeLorean (40) from Cornwall has built a three-wheeled update of the DeLorean DMC 12 converted from a Reliant Robin.

Ty discussed his family history and the threat of legal action his business venture now faces from the DeLorean Motor Company.

Recently displayed at a British Motor Show, the DMC 21 features gullwing doors that open from the roof, a DeLorean style interior and even a replica “flux-capacitor” made famous in the films.

Currently being constructed in Newquay, the cars are available to pre-order for £20,000 and plans are under way to build an electric version.

“It’s been a two year project and we’ve built five of them and it’s got international interest from all over the world really,” said Ty.

“From Brazil to Canada, they all love the car because obviously it’s got a proper DeLorean pedigree because it was designed using plans from 1981.

“So they’re buying a slice of history and we’ve been really busy lately.”

Asked what has motivated him to revive the DeLorean, he simply states: “I don’t like what happened to my dad’s factory,” and even believes his creation could have saved the company from collapse.

John DeLorean became an unlikely hero in Belfast in 1978 when he started building the factory that promised desperately needed jobs.

The dream ended four years later when, after being propped up by £77m of taxpayers’ money, the company went bust and John DeLorean faced a scandal that saw him charged with conspiracy to obtain and distribute $24m in cocaine.

Although he was found innocent, his reputation never recovered before his death in 2005 aged 80.

Facing a lawsuit for trademark infringement, Ty said he is confident he can beat any legal challenge.

“The upcoming court case is not based on whether or not I’m his son, which I aim to prove at a later date with DNA tests which has been offered,” he said.

“But this case is merely about trademark infringement and passing off. But the case will be known as DeLorean vs DMC because that’s my legal name on my passport.

“This car is here to prove what could have been, and is proving very popular 40 years on.”

Ty has declined to include his mother’s name for fear of legal consequences.

“I don’t think that’s relevant at this time. If in court it becomes relevant then that might change.”

A letter to Ty from law firm Shakespeare Martineau on behalf of DMC has raised concerns about “trademark infringement and passing off”.

It states: “'Whilst our client notes your claim to be the son of John DeLorean, being the son of John DeLorean does not give you the right to use our client's UK registered trade marks without its permission, or to pass your business off as being in some way connected to or endorsed by our client's business.”

The letter adds: “Our client cannot and will not sit by and allow any third party to infringe its intellectual property rights, and if this dispute is not resolved by the signing of undertakings as requested by the end of Friday August 27, 2021, we expect to receive our client's instructions to issue proceedings, which may include seeking urgent relief from the court.”