Car insurance quote more than doubled to €1,780 after moving to home just 1km away

A Galway woman has told how her plans to move one kilometre down the road meant her insurance quote more than doubled.

Valerie Hanley, who works for a housing association, said she was shocked by the surge in the cost and her insurance company was unable to tell her why she was quoted such a big increase.

She has called for more transparency from insurers.

Ms Hanley is moving with her partner Brendan Coyne and their three children just down the road to a new house in the Ballybrit area of Galway.

In the previous two weeks, she had renewed the fully comprehensive policy on her car for €650.

She says she usually shops around for a better deal each time she renews, but the hassle involved in an impending house move meant she ran out of time.

This meant she accepted what she regards as a high renewal premium with 25Plus.ie, which is part of the Northern Ireland headquartered MCL InsureTech group.

However, when she rang the insurer two weeks later to say she was moving home, she was taken aback to be told the move would mean she would have to pay an additional €1,130. The new premium would be €1,780, a rise of more than 170pc.

"I am 20 years driving. I have had no claims, no penalty points, no crashes, nothing," she said.

The insurer was not able to explain why the premium had jumped so much, other than to say that when her new address was entered into the system, it threw up a higher premium.

The family is moving into a brand new house, just a five-minute drive from where they live presently.

"They could not give any justification. I thought there would be an additional charge of €100, at worst," she said.

The person she dealt with in 25Plus.ie was sympathetic and tried to help her, but there was no movement on the high premium, so Ms Hanley decided to try another insurer.

Broker Campion was able to get her alternative cover at close to the €650 she had originally signed up for two weeks ago.

"I am sick of having to battle every year to get a fair premium. I shop around for everything every year, but there is no transparency with insurance companies," she said.

A spokesperson for MCL InsureTech said that the provider of the cover is AIG.

"As this is a pricing issue (MCL InsureTech is not in control of the pricing), it needs to refer this enquiry to their insurer AIG to be investigated as it is a complex algorithm that works out the premium."

The spokeswoman said MCL InsureTech hopes to be able to respond in due course.

helooooooooo