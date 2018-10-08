Car hijacker attacks young mum with son (5) in hospital car park

A young Dublin mother is recovering today after being attacked in the grounds of St James's Hospital and having her car hijacked while she was with her 5-year-old son .

The incident happened yesterday evening as the woman was walking towards her car.

A man approached her and threatened her before trying to grab the car keys from her and a struggle ensued.

The attacker then pushed the woman to the ground in front of her son and took the keys from her.

He then got into her car and drove away at speed, crashing into another car in the car park on the way.

The man then crashed through a barrier at the exit of the hospital and drove away towards Rialto, leaving the woman with grazes to her hands and knees.

The car, a Skoda, was later found burned out on Bonham Street in Rialto.

Minutes before the incident a man, believed to be the same attacker, threatened another woman in the underground car park of the hospital and took her car keys.

He was unable to start her car however and fled the car park.

Gardai in Kilmainham are investigating both incidents.

