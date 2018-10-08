Two women are recovering today after they were attacked in the grounds of St James' Hospital yesterday evening.

Car hijacker attacks two women with children in separate incidents in hospital car park

Both women had children with them - the first woman had a nine-month-old baby, the second woman had her five-year-old son in her company.

The scene in Bonham Street where burnt out car was discovered (Photo: Kyran O'Brien)

The incident happened yesterday evening at approximately 6.30pm as the women were walking towards their cars.

The attacker threatened the first woman in the underground car park of the hospital and took her car keys. She had a child with her - a five month old baby.

The scene in Bonham Street where a car was burned out (Photo: Kyran O'Brien)

He was unable to start her car however and fled the car park.

Minutes later, a man, believed to be the same attacker, approached the second woman and threatened her before trying to grab the car keys from her and a struggle ensued.

Entrance to St James St Hospital where a car was hijacked (Photo: Kyran O'Brien)

The attacker then pushed the woman to the ground in front of her five-year-old son and took the keys from her.

He then got into her car and drove away at speed, crashing into another car in the car park on the way.

The man then crashed through a barrier at the exit of the hospital and drove away towards Rialto, leaving the woman with grazes to her hands and knees.

The car, a Skoda, was later found burned out on Bonham Street in Rialto.

Gardai in Kilmainham are investigating both incidents.

Online Editors