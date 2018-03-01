News Irish News

Friday 2 March 2018

Car driver hospitalised after crash into snow-covered ditch in Dublin

Emergency services attend to scene on Thursday evening
Sasha Brady

One person was hospitalised following a car crash in Howth, Dublin.

Emergency services attended the scene of the single-vehicle crash shortly after the emergency call at 8.50pm on Thursday evening.

Dublin Fire Brigade initially attended the scene, and requested the help of the local Coast Guard as the car was stuck in a ditch on a steep hill.

Coast Guard crews attended the scene with 4x4 wheel-drive Jeep support and managed to pull the car from the ditch.

The driver was reported to be breathing and conscious but was brought to hospital as a precaution.

A spokesperson for the Dublin Fire Brigade thanked the Coast Guard for their assistance at the scene.

Online Editors

