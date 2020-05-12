| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Car dealerships who meet Covid-19 guidelines expected to reopen for sales on Monday

Where HSA protocols are fully met, dealerships should be able to open to sell cars from next Monday. Stock image Expand

Close

Where HSA protocols are fully met, dealerships should be able to open to sell cars from next Monday. Stock image

Where HSA protocols are fully met, dealerships should be able to open to sell cars from next Monday. Stock image

Where HSA protocols are fully met, dealerships should be able to open to sell cars from next Monday. Stock image

Eddie Cunningham Twitter

CAR dealerships whose protection of staff and customers meet stringent Covid-19 protocol guidelines should be able to sell cars from Monday, it is now understood.

There has been a lot of confusion for dealers and potential buyers around when showrooms can open for sales.

The government’s 'road map' is clear that dealers can open for repairs and servicing from Monday.