An investigation is underway after a taxi driver was robbed and made get out of his car by two men armed with a knife.

An investigation is underway after a taxi driver was robbed and made get out of his car by two men armed with a knife.

Car, cash and phone stolen as taxi driver threatened with knife in Co Louth

The driver, a man in his 30s, was transporting two men in Drogheda, Co Louth at around 12.45am last night when they demanded he hand over cash and his phone.

They then made him get out of the taxi and fled the scene in the car.

The driver sustained no injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen or anyone who may have information on the 2010 Silver Toyata Verso taxi to contact gardaí in Drogheda on 041 987 4200.

Anyone who was in the Termonfeckin Road area of Drogheda between 12am and 1am are also asked to get in touch.

Online Editors