Car and train collide in Co Mayo as two men airlifted to hospital in ‘stable’ condition

A passenger is escorted from the 12.45 Dublin to Westport train after it struck a car at an unmanned Level Crossing between Ballyhaunis and Claremorris in the townland of Garryredmond on Saturday. Two people were in the car and 190 passengers were on board the train. Photo: Andy Newman

Pictures have emerged of the aftermath of a collision between a train and a car in Co Mayo.

Two men were airlifted to hospital after the collision on Saturday, where both were in a stable condition.

The collision, involving the 12.45 Heuston to Westport service, happened at a level crossing between Ballyhaunis and Claremorris.

The crossing is on a minor road near Garryredmond.

Pictures show the damaged car on its side in a field, while passengers are being escorted down the line by Irish Rail staff.

The adult male driver of the vehicle and the teenage male front-seat passenger were both airlifted to Galway University Hospital where their condition was described as stable.

No injuries were reported on the train carrying 190 passengers.

Passengers were transferred via bus from Ballyhaunis for the remaining services to Westport for the evening.

The vehicle and the train, Dublin Heuston to Westport service, collided at an unattended level crossing on a rural road at Garryredmond, Claremorris, Co Mayo.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí and emergency services remain at the scene of an incident involving a train and a vehicle which occurred on the train line near Ballyhaunis Co. Mayo at approximately 3:15pm this afternoon, Saturday 9th September 2023.

“An Garda Síochána are investigating all of the circumstances of this road traffic incident.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda station on (094) 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”