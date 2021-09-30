Any proposal to cap the Mica redress scheme at €350,000 will “go down like a lead balloon”, the PRO of the Donegal MICA Action Group has said.

Michael Doherty said the figure of €350,000 had been “rumoured overnight” and that it is” totally unacceptable as it would not meet the needs of 40pc of affected homeowners”.

He said the group are insisting on a 100pc redress scheme.

It comes as residents from Donegal met with the Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien yesterday and presented their final position paper to him.

Mr Doherty told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that they received no corresponding position paper from the Minister at the meeting and that they are extremely concerned.

“We’re very, very concerned. This kite flying again of €350,000 with caps being floated.

"That leaves 40pc of our homeowners behind and again it looks like a deliberate attempt to pitch homeowner against homeowner here.

"Where they’re hoping that those that qualify and those that are left behind will be united in this and we will not allow that to happen,” he said.

Mr Doherty said €350,000 is simply not enough to replace the homes because there is already €40,000 of Mica-affected costs - for testing, planning permission and temporary accommodation – before work on a new home begins.

“Then there is the construction costs themselves and we know the way they’ve inflated. The numbers that we’re using are the same numbers that insurances companies use. That barometer the SCSI calculator is already used by insurance companies and the Housing Department already.

“We’ve been through these figures. These are not high-end finishes. These are absolute basic finishes that are allowed for in that calculator and at €350,000 that leaves 40pc of our people behind which is just not an acceptable position,” he added.

It comes as the MICA Action Group is set to receive the long-awaited MICA Working Group report today which will outline their recommendations for the redress scheme.

Mr Doherty said the homeowners will consider the report and it if offers anything less than 100pc redress they will reject it.

“We went on to Dublin together to get 100pc redress. Remember this is at absolutely no fault to the homeowners and that the fault lies firmly with the lack of regulation and enforcement of regulation by the state at the time.

“That has left homeowners here in a situation that is unbearable, and we cannot leave people behind here. This is our one time to do it and to do it right,” he said.

Speaking on the same programme, the Finance Minister Paschal Donohue said he did not want to speculate on what redress will be offered but said it is clear that an enhanced scheme is need.

“We absolutely have to respond back in a more comprehensive way, an enhanced way than we have at the moment. What we need to do is to find a way of doing that, that does all that we can to meet the needs that we know are there.

“There are issues that we need to consider regarding how we can do it and the cost in relation to this,” he said.

Homeowners affected by the Mica controversy will continued there month-long September protest at the Leinster House today.