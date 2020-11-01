Capacity restrictions has put pressure on public transport with many services forced to leave passengers behind - NTA

Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions have put immense pressure on public transport with many services being forced to leave customers behind, the National Transport Authority (NTA) has said.

In line with the government’s living with Covid plan, public transport capacity is restricted to 25pc.

In many instances, passengers are being left behind, with this issue being most apparent on buses early in the morning in Dublin.

Due to these capacity restrictions, the NTA is pleading with customers to only use public transport for essential travel and to avoid peak-time travel.

NTA Chief Executive Anne Graham has stressed that this issue will only get worse as schools return on Monday.

In a statement released today, she said: “The return of schools on Monday is likely to give rise to additional pressure. We are anxious to make sure that customers are aware of the situation.

“NTA is asking people to avoid travelling at peak times and only to use public transport for essential purposes. Nobody wants to see a situation where essential workers, such as those on the healthcare frontline, cannot get on a bus.

“People who can work from home should work from home.”

The NTA CEO added that if passengers can walk or cycle to work then they should.

“We continue to encourage people to walk or cycle where possible,” she said.

“Customers who have no alternative to public transport should expect their journey to take longer and plan ahead accordingly.

“Drivers and other public transport staff are working in a very challenging environment, and customers should remain respectful of them at all times.

“And of course, wear a face covering while using public transport.”

