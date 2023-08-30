CAO points 2023: Another record broken with 59pc of students receiving first preference choice

The CAO is today making a record 87,075 offers to 57,980 applicants, mainly school leavers

Hundreds of extra college places have taken some of the heat out of the CAO points race this year.

The Central Applications Office is making a record 87,075 offers to 57,980, mainly school-leaver, applicants today.

It has broken another record, with 59pc of Level 8 (honours degree) offers for an applicant’s first preference course. That’s up from last year’s record of 54pc. For years that figure was around 50pc.

Meanwhile at Level 7/6 (ordinary degree/higher certificate), 90pc of applicants received an offer for their first preference courses and 99pc got one of their top three preferences.

Points remain high overall and many are up, but there was some easing of pressure, particularly in sharply contested healthcare and education courses.

Importantly, for the highest Leaving Cert achievers, with 600 points or more, there was less use of lotteries to allocate places.

In recent years, as Covid-era Leaving Cert grade inflation pushed up CAO applicants’ points, colleges were forced to make greater use of random selection for the highest points courses.

Random selection means not everyone on the CAO cut-off is awarded a place, and among those tying on the minimum points, a computer picks the winners.

With Leaving Cert grade inflation still running at 7pc, when compared with 2019, the extra 420 healthcare places acted as a “valve” for courses with high demand and very limited availability.

As well as 197 nursing placed through CAO application, new routes to nursing degrees via colleges of further education also opened this year, leading to a widespread drop in CAO points.

While many CAO courses have seen an points rise, the increased supply of places announced earlier this year by Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has brought benefits.

The places were in courses including medicine (60), nursing (197) occupational therapy (24),podiatry (25) and speech and language therapy (20).

At Trinity College Dublin, points for medicine, dropped from 745 to 741 (including the HPAT score) and at University College Dublin (UCD), points fell from 743 to 736*, the asterisk indicating random selection

Trinity vice-provost Professor Orla Sheils said it was “evident that he provision of additional student places has had an impact.

“This shows that can be done to alleviate pressure on students, in the interests of our broader society when the government acts to support higher education”.

Professor Sheils also welcomed the reduction from nine, in 2022, to four in the number of Trinity courses offered by random selection.

“I also welcome the easing of points for certain courses and hope that we will see more of the same net year as the Covid-effect on the Leaving Cert begins to normalise,” she said.

Overall, cut-off points for Trinity ‘single honour’ dropped by an average 12 points, while cut off points for ‘joint honours’ course rose by an average 26 points.

Three Trinity courses were at the maximum 625 points – dental science, although no longer at random selection , management science and information systems, with random selection and economics and history.

Overall eight course required 600 points or more, compared with nine last year.

At University College Dublin, four courses required 600 points or more. As well as medicine, they are actuarial and financial (613, same as last year) economics and finance (618, down seven), biomedical and health sciences (601*, down from 613).

Six of UCD’s 37 undergraduate routes have seen points increase, compared with 18 out of 35 last year, a further indication of the easing of the squeeze at the gate to college entry.

Four of UCD’s courses have seen no change including agricultural science (400), radiography (556) and commerce international (544).

Some big upward movers in UCD included city planning and environmental policy (up 32 to 487), landscape architecture (up 22 to 477) and veterinary nursing (up 18 to 518).

UCD acting registrar and deputy president Professor Barbara Dooley noted strong demand for two new courses, criminology and psychology and education with Gaeilge and modern languages, with points cut-offs of 531 and 431 , respectively.

Meanwhile, at University of Galway, almost half of its courses have experienced an increase in points and only one, environmental science, has recorded a decrease.

It has more programmes in the 500 range than in any other, most noticeably, according to the university, all its engineering and law courses are above 500 points and as are all except one commerce programme.

In engineering, five of eight programmes are up: energy systems engineering (520); civil engineering (512); electronic and computer engineering (532); electrical and electronic engineering (510) and engineering - undenominated (533).

University of Galway, like many third-level colleges outside Dublin, enjoyed a bounce in applications this year, which may be linked to accommodation shortages in the capital.

While points for medicine in Galway have dropped slightly it is at random selection. Meanwhile, midwifery has seen a 10 points increase to 463, while there has been a slight fall for nursing.

Among the biggest points jumps are marine science (up 17 to 477), mathematical science, (up 56 to 566),physics (up 14 to 454) and computer science and information technology (up 11 to 521).Two post primary teacher education courses are also up,

A resurgence in demand for arts and courses with a strong creativity theme is another of Galway’s CAO year 2023

At Maynooth University, the expansion of places for primary teaching has allowed the university to make over 30 extra offers on the programme.

Meanwhile, Maynooth has also seen a 45pc rise in offers for its robotics and intelligent devices courses, reflecting the growth in interest and opportunities for careers in the robotics and AI industry.