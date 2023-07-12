‘Can’t trust’ account of RTÉ executives, Ryan Tubridy or Noel Kelly, says Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon

The Galway East TD said the Media Committee remains “in the fog” despite hours of testimony by Mr Tubridy and Mr Kelly yesterday

Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly give evidence to an Oireachtas committee. Photo: PA

Neither RTÉ management nor Noel Kelly and Ryan Tubridy can be trusted in their accounts of the ongoing payments controversy, says Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon.

The Galway East TD, who is a member of the Media Committee, said they “remain in the fog” despite Mr Tubridy and Mr Kelly appearing before committees for over six hours yesterday.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland, he said: "Through the actions of Noel Kelly, we remain in the fog.

"We remain in a situation where we can’t trust either RTÉ management’s account or indeed, Noel Kelly and Ryan Tubridy’s account.”

'I could be out of a job by Friday' says Ryan Tubridy

Mr Cannon said “the two [accounts] simply didn’t tally.”

“As far as we were concerned, we walked out of that room still fogged, not understanding the relationship that existed particularly between Noel Kelly – the agent – and RTÉ, the engagement that had happened between them.”

He said the process of restoring trust in RTÉ and Ryan Tubridy required all involved to answer questions honestly and openly.

"I certainly felt at the end of six hours of questioning yesterday there were still many questions left hanging in the hair and that is most unfortunate.”

Deputy Ciaran Cannon

"We remain in the fog, we remain confused and ultimately, we remain deeply concerned. “

Mr Cannon said he doesn’t “accept” that Mr Kelly believed Renault was paying the invoices via the Astus barter account.

He added it was “more than apparent” to him through emails shared with the committee that Mr Kelly would have been aware that RTÉ was “willing” and had been “requested” to take over payments in the event a sponsor left.

He said the idea that NK Management – Mr Kelly’s company – shrank in the shadow of a big organisation like RTÉ ”doesn’t stand up.”

Members of the public heckle Ryan Tubridy as he leaves Media Committee with agent, Noel Kelly

"Making the argument that ‘here’s this big bully RTÉ, bullying me, little Noel Kelly, and my company into submission’, doesn’t stand up.

“If that was the case, why would Noel Kelly be seen – as he is - as an exceptionally successful negotiator securing deal after deal if all he did every day was bow down to RTÉ’s will? I don’t accept that.”

Mr Cannon also questioned why Mr Kelly followed the instructions of RTÉ when the invoicing process involved “a company he had never heard of,” the exclusion of Ryan Tubridy’s name and “services that were never delivered.”

He said Mr Kelly has “a serious responsibility to protect the reputation of Ryan Tubridy,” adding that he believes the agent “certainly fell down in that regard.”

The Fine Gael TD said it “really beggars belief” that no one, after “hours and hours and hours of testimony” can stand up “hand on heart” and say “I trust everything I’m hearing here, we’re ready to move on.”

“That’s the problem.”

The former Late Late Show host and his agent appeared before the Oireachtas Public Accounts and Media Committees yesterday for more than six hours.

Both men said they followed the instructions of RTÉ and did not accept they had any involvement in the concealment of payments made by the broadcaster to Mr Tubridy.

The radio host said he acknowledged his responsibility for not raising questions when RTÉ misstated his earnings in the annual report.

Mr Tubridy said yesterday that he was “always under the impression that the money was from Renault.”