Cannonball set to roll out record number of Lamborghinis in Ireland

This year organisers confirm that Lamborghini will play a starring role with the largest ever number of Lambourghinis in Ireland at one time. Photo: Kasia Farat

Car enthusiasts across the country attending this year’s Cannonball supercar convoy will be treated to a record number of Lamborghinis at one time.

Spectators can view the cars from Thursday, September 14, at Malahide Castle ahead of the event departing from Malahide at 10.30am on Friday, September 15.

The convoy will then stop off briefly in Kells at noon, make its way to the Slieve Russell Hotel in Co Cavan and make its first overnight stop in Ballina, Co Mayo.

On Saturday, September 16, Cannonball will leave Ballina for the Salthill Hotel in Galway, make a stop in Moneygall, Co Offaly, and then depart for the second finish line at Pery Square in Limerick city.

Finally on Sunday, September 17, the convoy makes its way from Limerick to Fermoy, Co Cork, and then stops at Fota Island Resort. The grand finale of Cannonball 2023 is set for Kilkenny city at 6.30pm.

All proceeds will go to The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation. Photo: Kasia Farat

The largest organised road trip in Europe, this year’s Cannonball will feature a range of the world’s most iconic and expensive supercars from recognisable manufacturers including Ferrari, McLaren, Aston Marin, Porsche and Maserati.

Cannonball has raised more than €1.5m for charity to date and this year proceeds will go to The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, helping to fund in-home nursing care, respite support and end-of-life care for children with medical conditions.

A range of other festivities will also be on offer for a fun family day out – host cities will have live performances from bands and DJs,

It is estimated that Cannonball provides a €2.5m economic boost to host cities every year. Sponsored this year by Circle K, the supercars will be making their fuel stops at Circle K petrol stations across the country throughout the event.

Cannonball is a free, family-friendly event open to spectators in host towns and cities along the route.