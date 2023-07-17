Cannabis worth almost €500k found in sports bags at Wexford car crash scene

Gardaí attending a car crash found three sports bags stuffed with cannabis worth almost half a million euro.

The officers came across the single car collision in New Ross, County Wexford, yesterday afternoon, according to a garda spokesperson.

“At approximately 3pm, gardaí spoke with the driver of the collision, who was uninjured”, they said.

“Gardaí conducted a search of the vehicle where they located three large sports bags which contained cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €485,800.”

“The drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.”

“The male driver, aged in his mid 30s was arrested and taken to a Garda station in Co. Wexford where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.”

Investigations are ongoing.