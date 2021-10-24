Cannabis worth €460k seized and man (30s) arrested in Carlow drugs bust

The drugs seized by Gardaí on the M9 yesterday. Photo: Gardaí.

Gardaí have seized cannabis worth €460,000 and arrested a man in his 30s as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Carlow area.

Gardaí attached to Carlow Detective Unit conducted the stop and search of a vehicle on Saturday as it was travelling on the M9 motorway and during the course of the search, cannabis with an estimated value of upwards of €460,000 was recovered.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested in connection with this seizure and detained at Carlow Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The drugs seized have been sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

This investigation is ongoing.