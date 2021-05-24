Cannabis worth €2.2m seized and two men arrested in Dublin

The 110-kilo haul is one of the largest seizures of illegal drugs in the State this year. Photo: Garda Info.

Two men - aged in their 30s and 50s - have been arrested after cannabis worth €2.2m was seized in Dublin today.

The 110kg seizure was made after Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force carried out a search operation in Tallaght and the City Centre.

A number of vehicles were stopped and searched, and 110kg of cannabis worth €2.2 million was discovered.

Gardaí also seized approximately €150,000 in cash from the vehicles.

The operation was carried out as part of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in organised crime.

The arrested men are currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.