Cannabis worth €200k seized, two men arrested in Carlow

The cannabis was found during a search of a van last night. Photo: Garda Info.

Gardaí have seized €200,000 of suspected cannabis herb and arrested two men following a search in Carlow on Tuesday.

The operation was carried out in the Gorteengrone area, approximately 5km from Carlow Town at 9pm last night, as gardaí searched a van under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The cannabis, along with a sum of cash and other drug paraphernalia were seized from the back of the vehicle.

Two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene.

They were later taken to Carlow Garda Station and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors