Cannabis worth €1.1m seized in Monaghan and Louth

Two people have been arrested after cannabis with an estimated street value of €1,120,000 was seized following searches in counties Monaghan and Louth.

Gardaí also seized one firearm, ammunition, and €100,000 in cash, which is suspected to be the proceeds of crime.

A 29-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking.

They have been detained at Castleblayney Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Assistant Commissioner John O'Driscoll, the head of Organised and Serious Crime, said illegality continues to “operate despite the existence of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

“However, the Garda Síochána is pursuing them with rigour and determination. It is this determination which has given rise to success today, whereby the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau assisted by the Garda Dog Unit, have located and seized a sizable quantity of drugs, a firearm, ammunition and cash suspected to the proceeds of crime.

"We continue to target those causing most harm in our community," he said.

Online Editors