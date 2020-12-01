Cancer should not become the 'Forgotten C' during the Covid-19 pandemic, says Irish Cancer Society

The Irish Cancer Society says 9,000 lives are lost to cancer each year in Ireland. (Getty images).

Rising cancer numbers in Ireland should serve as a "wake-up call" as 45,000 new cancers are detected each year, the Irish Cancer Society have said.

The society have said the Covid-19 pandemic should not be allowed to impact on care for rising numbers of cancer patients, as cancer continues to be the leading cause of death in Ireland.

Figures released yesterday by National Cancer Registry Ireland reveal that the disease claims over 9,000 lives every year in Ireland.

The society’s report states it has been “an extraordinarily difficult year” for those affected by cancer, with patients experiencing increased levels of stress and worry due to disrupted services during the pandemic.

Rachel Morrogh, Irish Cancer Society Director of Advocacy has said the number of diagnosed cases is expected to double in the next 25 years.

“The cancer system must be properly resourced now to ensure it can meet this increased demand for services.

“While it is encouraging to see that almost two-thirds of men and women will survive a cancer diagnosis, we need to continue to make progress and improve survival rates for all cancers.

“It is notable that Ireland’s ranking for breast cancer survival did not improve between 2000 and 2014 and that Ireland was positioned in the bottom half of the survival league table during this period. This is a cancer that affects over 3,000 people every year,” Ms Morrogh said.

No progress has been made for colorectal cancers, either, Ms Morrogh said, adding: “We need to understand why this was and ensure that we accelerate progress for these and other cancers, so that in Ireland, the patients of the future are given the same chance of surviving their cancer as those in other European countries.”

Ms Morrogh said Ireland needs to be “bold and ambitious” in our response to these trends, committing to improving every level of cancer care in Ireland.

“From diagnostics and treatment right through to end-of-life care, giving people the best possible chance of avoiding a diagnosis, and delivering world-class care for those going through treatment and its aftermath.”

It is estimated that 190,000 people, 4pc of Ireland’s population are cancer survivors.

“It is more essential than ever that the public be made aware of the actions they can take to improve their chances of avoiding a cancer diagnosis, and the massive personal toll it can take as well as the broader financial costs,” Ms Morrogh concluded.

