The cyber attack is continuing to have a particularly serious impact on radiotherapy for cancer patients with medical staff unable to access detailed individual treatment plans, the HSE said today.

In an update on the impact on services it said it is working to find options to continue to treat these affected patients.

It said health services are being asked to plan for operating essential services for the next two weeks.

It said that many emergency departments are very busy and patients requiring non-urgent care should expect significant delays.

"Hospital emergency departments are relying on manual processes for a lot of their work at the moment. We are asking the public to please consider all care options in advance including injury units, GP out of hours and your local pharmacy.

"This criminal ransomware attack has had a significant impact on patient care and there continues to be major disruptions. You can find more details on service disruptions on hse.ie.

"Viewing the HSE website is entirely safe, and the public and staff are encouraged to do so to access information."

The HSE said work is continuing today to assess the impact of the hack and to begin restoring IT systems.

This work will take many weeks and "we anticipate major disruption will continue due to the shutdown of our IT systems”, it said.

"Our priority is to bring back key patient care systems in line with clinical priority and to keep our patients safe while maintaining essential care and support services.

The HSE continues to work with the National Cyber Security Centre, and with national and international experts including McAfee, to rectify this issue."

The update said:

– Services around the country are seeing impacts and disruptions, many essential services are continuing. People can check updates on services that are affected on the HSE website service updates page.

– Hospitals are working to get priority systems back online including radiology and diagnostic systems, maternity and infant care, patient administration systems and radiation oncology.

– Many health services are operating essential and urgent services, without access to critical IT systems, with the most common impacts being seen in radiology, radiotherapy and laboratory systems.

– This means that essential services, like blood tests and diagnostic services are taking much longer to operate than usual, using manual processes ,and increasing turnaround times for patients.

– Health services are being asked to plan for operating essential services within contingency arrangements for the next two weeks. Larger voluntary or specialist hospitals, many based in Dublin, are being prioritised for restoration as soon as possible within that planning process.

– The HSE’s chief clinical officer has provided guidance to all clinicians on patient safety and priority focus while our services respond to this attack.

– Hospitals and community services nationwide are seeing varied impacts, but all teams are responding with contingency arrangements, including redeploying staff, rescheduling some procedures and appointments, and adjusting processes as needed.

– Vaccinations and Covid-19 test and trace are operating, without the GP referral system for testing, and people with symptoms may attend test centres without an appointment. These services have seen usual levels of attendance over recent days.

– The National Ambulance Service is operating normally and all systems and services are working as usual.

– Some IT systems or parts of the IT system in voluntary hospitals could return this week. However in some cases it could take several weeks before their systems return.

– Progress is being made on rebuilding systems to allow HSE staff to communicate by email securely. This is part of the core infrastructure being rebuilt at a foundational level. It involves rebuilding a large number of servers and is a complex, technical process.

– HSE payroll systems were prioritised for assessment and contingency arrangements are being worked on to mitigate any risk to payments that are due to staff this week.