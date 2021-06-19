Canada removed from list of mandatory hotel quarantine

Minister Stephen Donnelly has announced the removal of Canada from the list of designated States for mandatory hotel quarantine, with effect today.

While Canada is removed, the Minster for Health has chosen to add Mongolia to the list of designated States. The decision was taken following advice received by the Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan.

With effect from 4:00 am on Tuesday 22 June, passengers that arrive in Ireland having been in, or transited through Mongolia in the previous 14 days must enter Mandatory Hotel Quarantine.

It is a legal requirement that all travellers coming to Ireland must have a negative or ‘not detected’ result from a COVID-19 RT-PCR test carried out no more than 72 hours before arrival to Ireland.

In addition, it is also a legal requirement that those from non-designated countries also observe 14 days of Home Quarantine.

This 14 Day period of Home Quarantine can only be shortened if a person receives a not-detected RT-PCR test result taken no less than five days after arrival.

The post arrival test is free when arranged through the HSE and can be booked in advance online.