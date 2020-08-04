'Can we just get on with it?' popular city centre restaurant on new government restrictions

THE restaurant where Leo Varadkar and partner Matthew Barrett enjoyed their first meal out after lockdown has slated Government restrictions, saying the measures will wipe up to another 30pc off trade.

Read More

The Tánaiste posed for a photograph with his partner at Las Tapas De Lola on Wexford Street, Dublin, as he encouraged the public to support local restaurants.

The restaurant took to Twitter tonight after the Government announcement it would be restricting opening times until 11pm.

“Speechless - a new curve ball - just trying to survive & keep to law & guidelines - can we just get on with it?

“Will have to rewrite diary & business as this will wipe a further 25/30% of our evening business as we lose a sitting (plus the 40% lost due to social distancing).”

Speechless - a new curve ball - just trying to survive & keep to law & guidelines - can we just get on with it? Will have to rewrite diary & business as this will wipe a further 25/30% of our evening business as we lose a sitting (plus the 40% lost due to social distancing) 🤬 https://t.co/D8fr1xT8Iw — Las Tapas De Lola (@LasTapasDeLola) August 4, 2020

The dinner date grabbed headlines across the country after a young man photobombed the politician and his dinner date.

Following tonight's announcement by Government, the Restaurants Association of Ireland has sought an immediate and urgent meeting with Taoiseach Micheal Martin TD to discuss the decision to close restaurants & pubs serving Food at 11pm.

Adrian Cummins CEO Restaurants Association of Ireland described the decision as bizarre and out of the blue - “Restaurants are now one of the safest social outlets in the country and by closing restaurants at 11pm you will drive people to impromptu house parties.

"The loss of an hour will be the difference to people making wrong decisions and will affect the economics of viable businesses."

Read More

Online Editors