Can Ryan Tubridy piece his reputation back together — or does his future lie outside RTÉ?

The prospects of the broadcaster returning to his Radio 1 show were still in doubt this week. After a fraught appearance before two Oireachtas committees, has he done enough to win over colleagues and the public?

Picking up the pieces: Ryan Tubridy’s appearance alongside his agent Noel Kelly before the Oireachtas this week was his first significant attempt to repair his reputation

John Meagher Today at 03:30