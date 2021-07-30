Campaign urges young people to stand up against sexual harassment

A NEW campaign is urging young people to stand up to everyday scenarios of sexual violence and harassment.

“Coming out of Covid lockdown we all have a responsibility to try and create better and safer social spaces that can be enjoyed by all. To do this it means that if we see harmful behaviour we do something to address it and don’t assume that someone else will. We all have a part to play in ending the cycle”, said Kiki Martire, director of youth mental health organistion Spunout.

In partnership with the UCC Bystander Intervention Programme, the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre and the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, the ‘Better Than Before’ campaign highlights young people’s experiences of sexual violence and their advice for others.

As part of the campaign, Spunout is asking people to share their stories of how an intervention against sexual violence affected their lives and how they are planning on addressing sexual violence in the future, using the hashtag on social media #BetterThanBefore.

The campaign will also include tips on supporting someone who has experienced sexual violence and what to do if you have experienced sexual violence yourself. It will also offer online training to young people about how to intervene safely against everyday experiences of sexual violence.

The campaign has issued tips on for bystanders, and has more information on spunout.ie. The tips include:

Pretending to know someone you see being harassed, and talking to them to cause a distraction;

Intervening if you see someone you are concerned is too drunk or high to consent to sexual activity, by asking them if they want to go to the bathroom and checking they are okay;

If you’re on a night out and witness somebody being harassed, dance with the person to keep them away from the harasser, tell staff, or ask friends to intervene.

‘Sexual violence isn’t always obvious’

One young woman told the campaign of being sent unwanted nudes on the Snapchat app when she was just 13.

“When I brought this issue to an adult I was asked, ‘well why did you add them?’ Those six words had a massive impact on my young mind. I genuinely believed it was my fault. I thought that if I had not been so stupid as to add anybody who asked then I wouldn’t have this issue,” she said.

"I wish that someone had told me that I wasn’t in the wrong and that no one had a right to put me in that situation.”

Another young person was in a sexually violent relationship with their first boyfriend in college.

“Don’t be embarrassed to talk about what you’re going through. Sexual violence isn’t always as obvious as you might think, it can be very subtle and hard to notice at first. So many people have experienced some form of it,” they said.

“It is and never will be your fault for what you’ve been through, regardless of whether someone will try to convince you otherwise. No matter what you’ve been through, you never deserve to be victim-blamed, you deserve to be happy and treated well.”