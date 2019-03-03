Camille leads line-up in our concert to fight homelessness crisis

"Homelessness is a crisis in Ireland - and we should be doing all we can to help," says the internationally acclaimed Camille O'Sullivan who will headline the Sunday Independent's annual Rock Against Homelessness concert in aid of Focus Ireland at the Olympia Theatre in Dublin on April 23.

"Homelessness is a crisis in Ireland - and we should be doing all we can to help," says the internationally acclaimed Camille O'Sullivan who will headline the Sunday Independent's annual Rock Against Homelessness concert in aid of Focus Ireland at the Olympia Theatre in Dublin on April 23.

The charity concert - which Imelda May, Dermot Kennedy and Wyvern Lingo headlined last year, and The Boomtown Rats, Glen Hansard, Paul Brady and Finbar Furey the year before - is expected to sell out, as it has in previous years.

"I find it upsetting in the extreme to see people of all ages, and children, living on the streets of our towns and cities," said Camille. "It is a terrible situation in this country for these very vulnerable people who need our help. People forget that we are only two steps away from it ourselves. So, I'm proud to be involved this year again," she said.

Camille performed at the first Rock Against Homelessness concert in aid of Focus Ireland in 2016 with The Strypes, The Stunning, Something Happens, Mundy, Donal Lunny and Heathers.

This year's show will also feature Aidan Gillen, Tommy Fleming, The Celtic Tenors, Natty Wailer, Jerry Fish and some very special guests who are still to be announced.

"It's going to be an incredible evening, for an issue that has never been more important than it is now," added Camille (who is recording a very special CD at Windmill Lane Studios this Wednesday, to be sold at the Olympia on April 23 for Focus Ireland).

Focus Ireland CEO Pat Dennigan said: "We can't thank Camille and the other artists enough for doing Rock Against Homelessness in aid of Focus Ireland again. Last year seeing Imelda May closing the show was unforgettable. And 2017 was brilliant, with The Boomtown Rats doing an encore of a very apt Rat Trap with Glen Hansard and The Strypes. And Paul Brady and Finbar Furey were also incredible.

"Rock Against Homelessness in aid of Focus has really grown to become such an important event in our annual calendar - not only to help raise vital funds for our work with more than 15,500 people each year but also to get more people talking more about this terrible crisis with nearly 10,000 people homeless. It helps to build support for our work."

Tickets priced €35 for Rock Against Homelessness in aid of Focus at the Olympia on April 23 are available this Friday from Ticketmaster nationwide. Cadbury are proudly sponsoring this year's show

Sunday Independent