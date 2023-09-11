Camhs refusal rates increase by over 10pc in three years

New data shows number of children not accepted by mental health services varies dramatically depending on location

Over half of the 1,200 children referred to Camhs this year were not accepted. Photo: Getty

More than half of the children and teenagers referred to their local Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs) service are refused access in some parts of the country.

Around 4,000 children referred to mental health services this year were not accepted by the HSE, as the overall refusal rate increased by more than 10pc in three years.

Analysis of new data shows the numbers of children not accepted by the service varies dramatically depending on where they live.

Cork and Kerry, the area with the highest waiting lists for children’s mental health services, also had one of the highest refusal rates. More than half of the almost 1,200 children referred to the service this year were not accepted.

Figures compiled by the HSE show that in 2020, around 28pc of the 17,436 children and adolescents referred to Camhs were turned down.

By last year, that refusal rate had increased to almost 40pc – with 8,676 of the 21,762 children referred to their local Camhs service being refused. So far this year, more than 4,300 children have been refused out of 10,412 referrals. This is a refusal rate of 41pc.

During the pandemic, there was a spike in the number of children being referred to the specialised mental health service. Referrals jumped from 17,436 in 2020 to 22,212 in 2021. But the numbers of referrals accepted increased slightly only – from 12,531 in 2020 to 14,439 in 2021.

Different parts of the country had dramatically different refusal rates.

Last year, the national refusal rate was around 40pc. But in two parts of the country, more than half of the children referred to Camhs were refused.

In Cork and Kerry, more than 50pc of the 2,776 children and young adults referred to the service were not accepted.

At the moment, Cork and Kerry have the highest Camhs waiting list in the country, with almost 1,000 children still waiting for treatment for moderate to severe mental health issues. So far this year, the refusal rate for Cork and Kerry is above 51pc.

The HSE area covering South Tipperary, Carlow/Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford had the highest refusal rate last year, with more than 51pc of its referrals being turned down. And so far this year, the refusal rate for the same area stands at 54pc.

The figures were released in response to a parliamentary question from Mark Ward, the Sinn Féin spokesman on mental health. He said that the refusal rates were another example of young people trying to access Camhs not getting uniformity of care.

“It is clear by the information I received from the HSE that some areas are accepting more referrals than others. We need to see consistency of care across all Camhs services,” he said.

Mr Ward said children “have a battle to actually get the treatment that is needed. The HSE should look at a centralised triage referral system that will at the very least place the child on the correct list”.

He said he was aware that GPs “in desperation are referring children to multiple agencies for their mental health hoping that someone will provide treatment”.

‘Anna’, a mother based in Dublin, recently received a refusal letter from Camhs for her daughter ‘Claire’, who will be 10 next month. Their names have been changed to protect Claire’s identity.

Claire suffers from what Anna described as severe social anxiety, behavioural outbursts and anger. The family GP had written an extremely strong referral letter for the girl.

“And even the GP was shocked when we were refused, based on what was in the referral letter,” said Anna.

“They gave me a generic letter saying Camhs was only for people with moderate to severe mental health problems. But when a psychologist isn’t actually willing to see a child, how can they know for sure that they don’t have those kinds of mental health problems?”

Anna said she had tried to explain to Claire that they were going to try to get her help. “It’s bad enough having to go to these people, without being told basically that your issues aren’t big enough. You’re not important enough, basically,” she said.

“I am angry now. Really angry. It feels like we’re just a statistic, just another number. That they don’t care.”

The HSE said: “Camhs is a specialist clinical service for people under 18 with moderate to severe mental health difficulties.

“It is not for everyone; only a small percentage (approximately 2pc) of the population would require access to this service.

“Every effort is made to prioritise urgent referrals so that young people with high-risk presentations are responded to as soon as possible and this is often within 24 to 48 hours.

“Approximately 30pc of referrals received by Camhs are inappropriate for the service and do not meet the referral criteria set out in the Camhs operational guidelines.”