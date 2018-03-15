A woman whose sister was murdered by the IRA has called on the American public to boycott a new US beer named in honour of Gerry Adams .

Calls to boycott US beer named in honour of Gerry Adams

'Adams' Best' is the latest product from the Chicago-based craft beer company Revolution Brewery.

According to the company's website, Adams' Best "is named for Gerry Adams, the president of Sinn Féin, who was instrumental in the development of the Belfast Agreement in the late 1990s, which brought a ceasefire to Northern Ireland". The profile of the new product makes no mention of the former Sinn Féin leader's association with the IRA.

Terror Mr Adams has always denied membership of the IRA - but never distanced himself from the terror group.

Ann Travers, whose sister Mary (22) was shot dead by the IRA in Belfast in 1984 as she walked home from Mass with her father Thomas, said commemorating Mr Adams through a craft beer was "shameful". She has called on Americans to boycott the brand. "It is absolutely unbelievable. I'm actually lost for words," she said.

"How can anyone be so insensitive? It doesn't matter where you're from or what political persuasion you may have, this is below poor taste."

Irish Independent