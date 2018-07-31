Calls for support of independent journalism and end to 'draconian' defamation laws

The representative body for all national newspapers, Newsbrands Ireland, has launched a five-point plan calling for support for independent journalism and an end to what it says are draconian defamation laws in Ireland.

NewsBrands and Local Ireland, which represents local newspapers, launched the national campaign ‘Journalism Matters’ to drive the change necessary to sustain strong independent journalism, including a five-point plan for independent journalism.

Under its five-point plan it calls to reduce the VAT rate in the Budget to 5pc on newspapers and digital products and ultimately reduce VAT to 0pc.

It also calls for reform of what it says are 'Ireland’s draconian defamation laws' to ensure the stories that need to be told, are told.

Vincent Crowley, NewsBrands Ireland Chairman said a policy paper from Fianna Fail on newspaper publishing was a welcome step in the right direction.

"Today’s policy document represents a welcome step forward in developing an effective national policy response to support independent journalism in Ireland," he said.

Newbrands also is looking for the appointment of a Minister for the Media, who will have full oversight of our complex media landscape and the establishment of a News Publishers Media Fund – to drive innovation and investment, along with investment in training support schemes for journalists.

"As ‘fake news’ has emerged as a national and international challenge, we welcome the document’s acknowledgement of the critical role of newspapers in the democratic life of the country. The document shows a clear understanding of the stark challenges faced by the sector.

"In particular, we welcome the commitment for the provision of funding for the development of newspaper journalism and to establishing a Minister for the Media. However we believe much more can be done in relation to VAT than set out in the policy document. We also believe the matter of reform in the area of defamation is long overdue."

He also said that an agreed political consensus on the required policy steps necessary to ensure independent journalism has a strong and robust future is needed.

"Doing nothing is not an option. There is now broad agreement on the need to support Irish journalism. We urge all political parties to work together to forge a policy programme to deliver the change required."

