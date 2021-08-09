Calls for Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington to receive Dublin’s Freedom of City

A Dublin City councillor has formally proposed that Kellie Harrington be granted the freedom of Dublin City following her Olympic Games success.

North Inner City councillor and family friend of Kellie, Cllr. Nial Ring announced he has contacted the Lord Mayor of Dublin to formally propose that Kellie Harrington be given the Freedom of the City after she landed Ireland’s third boxing gold medal at the Olympics.

"Kellie's inspirational achievements, culminating in her Olympic gold medal win yesterday must be formally recognised with her being conferred with the highest award the city can give - the Freedom of the City," Cllr. Ring said.

Cllr Ring said Kellie has put the North Inner City, Dublin and Ireland “on the world stage in the most positive way possible” and the Freedom of her native city would be a “fitting recognition of her achievements".

"In the past many sportspeople have been recognised, such as Stephen Roche (cycling), Kevin Heffernan and Jim Gavin (GAA), Jack Charlton and Johnny Giles (Soccer), Brian O'Driscoll (Rugby) and her fellow Olympic gold medalist Ronnie Delaney (Athletics).

“This award to Kellie would not only be recognition for her but also for boxing itself which has for too long been the "poor relation" in Irish Sport," Councillor Ring said.

The councillor said a formal civic reception is not possible at this time due to ongoing social distancing and public health guidelines but said: "we will get a chance to show her our appreciation tomorrow evening on Portland Row”.

“Later in the year, if and when my fellow councillors support my proposal for the award, we can have a formal civic reception and let the whole of Dublin and Ireland celebrate this magnificent achievement by the wonderful North Inner City girl," Mr Ring said.