Calls for knife amnesty after three men stabbed in Dublin in the space of an hour

Three men had to be hospitalised after receiving knife injuries in separate attacks within an hour in Dublin on Saturday, leading for calls for a knife amnesty and other measures to tackle knife crime.

The first two incidents happened in Dublin 15, and the third was in Dublin city centre.

In the first a man in his 40s received a wound to his right cheek after being assaulted with a blade at Parslickstown Drive, near Mulhuddart at approximately 4.30pm.

The incident was reported to Gardaí and the victim was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Then at 5pm, a man in his early 30s who was reported as walking in the Fortlawn Drive area near Sheepmoor was set upon and received apparent stab wounds to his back and thigh.

He was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Gardai do not believe the incidents are connected, and both attacks are under investigation.

Gardaí are also investigating an assault which took place near St Stephen’s Green at around 5.30pm.

A man in his late teens was taken to St James’ Hospital where he was receiving treatment for apparent stab wounds. No arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing.

While the injuries are not believed to be life threatening Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond said plans to follow the Scottish model to tackle knife crime must be accelerated.

The Dublin Rathdown Deputy made the call in light of three stabbings in Dublin in on Saturday.

“Once again our capital has seen the vicious spectre of knife crime darken our city’s streets.

“Three individuals are currently being treated in hospital following three separate incidents in a short 24 hour period.

“It is vital now that the Minister accelerates the plans to follow the Scottish approach to tackling knife crime, investing in early intervention at a community level through education and preventative methods.

“The case for a knife amnesty, which has proven successful before, also grows and I’ll be asking the Minister to work with the Gardaí to implement this.

“Our brave Gardaí also need to be given the resources to increase patrols through our capital city especially given more people are outdoors in the summer months.

“Some will call for tougher or mandatory sentences for knife crimes and these may be justified but often by the time it gets to that stage it is too late.

“Rather we must work to make sure knives are kept out of peoples’ hands and off our streets,” he added.