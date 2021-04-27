Calls for independent public inquiry into the death of George Nkencho

Members of the George Nkencho Coalition during a press conference at Blanchardstown Garda Station, Dublin where they called for a public inquiry into the death of George Nkencho. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Campaigners and supporters of George Nkencho's family are calling for an independent public inquiry into the young man’s death.

The George Nkencho Coalition say “nobody should be afraid of public inquiry” as they gathered outside Blanchardstown garda station.

Mr Nkencho, 27, died outside his Dublin home in December after being shot multiple times by members of a Garda armed support unit while allegedly brandishing a knife.

Mr Nkencho was suffering from mental health issues at the time.

The coalition group, also known as the 30th December Movement, said the "needless and violent" death of Mr Nkencho has shattered the cohesion of the multi-cultural community.

Among the speakers was Mr Nkencho's aunt, Grace Anyanwu, who reissued their call to Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to carry out an inquiry into the incident.

The group are calling for an independent public investigation, separate to the ongoing Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission investigation, into his death. The group read out the statement at 11am this morning outside Blanchardstown garda station.

Memet Uludag, a leading group member said: “Public inquiry is not a very radical demand, I think it’s a very democratic demand.”

Speaking after the event, Mr Uludag said the group representing “young African Irish, black community members, and other members of the community have come together to address issues of race profiling, policing and mental health services.”

Mr Uludag said: “One wing of the gardai investigating another wing of the gardai is not necessarily the best way to approach this.”

He said: “We believe that a public independent inquiry would be the best platform to bring out all of the issues specific to this case.

“It is the proper way of bringing about justice and truth. No one should be afraid of public inquiry, it’s in the interest of putting people’s minds at rest and actually giving it a serious credibility for the future.”

Mr Uludag said the coalition have “met the family and been in constant contact with the family”.

Mr Uludag said, the group are “demanding an investigation of what happened so that this tragedy, a young man being killed, opens up a discussion that makes the community and policing of the communities better.”

He said a “proper investigation” will “assure members of the community that there will be lessons coming from it and proper justice.”



